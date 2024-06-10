The Persecuted Patriot Chris Quaglin

To all Patriot families and friends who continue to support the January 6 detainees.





This is our updated campaign page for Christopher Joseph Quaglin arrested and detained without the hope of release to his family (Wife and newborn son) since April 07, 2021. Since his arrest he has been shipped off to seven different jails, tortured by guards, beaten by gang members, been refused necessary medical treatment for months and housed in solitary confinement for weeks at a time for simply requesting he be provided proper food in compliance with his life sustaining, medically required diet. Currently he is housed in the Washington DC Gulag. As a result of his ongoing ordeal we continue to attempt to raise donations for Chris in order to defray the cost of his legal defense and ongoing personal needs and dietary expenses. To date friends and family have incurred over $250,000 just in legal bills. Chris has exhausted all of his personal savings. One hundred percent of the donations collected from friends and family have been paid out in attorney fees. Additionally all J6 detainees are required to pay the entire cost of obtaining supplemental commissary food and personal care items they require to simply maintain a reasonably healthy diet and tolerable sanitary living conditions.

In Chris' case he was diagnosed with Celiac Disease at the early age of ten. Individuals diagnosed with this debilitating disease cannot consume any food items containing wheat gluten. Since his incarceration began Chris has permanently shed more than sixty pounds. The Department of Corrections is unwilling to insure the proper nourishment he and other Celiac afflicted detainees require. Individuals diagnosed with Celiac Disease, who fail to adhere to a strict gluten free diet, subject themselves to a life rift of significant intestinal maladies which, if left untreated, can lead to death due to malnourishment and starvation. So far the family has been able to cover Chris' dietary expenses and personal needs but we really need the help of Patriots like you in order to see that his ongoing essential needs are met.

Chris recently published a letter (The Persecuted Patriot) in the Gateway Pundit. To view click on the link below.

https://stophate.com/persecutedpatriot

We thank you for your continued support and hope and pray for the day all our incarcerated Patriot brothers and sisters come home to where they truly belong.



God bless you for your support and prayers.

The Quaglin Family and Friends