The Persecuted Patriot Chris Quaglin

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Quaglin
This is our updated campaign page for Christopher Joseph Quaglin arrested and detained without the hope of release to his family (Wife and newborn son) since April 07, 2021. Since his arrest he has been shipped off to seven different jails, tortured by guards, beaten by gang members, been refused necessary medical treatment for months and housed in solitary confinement for weeks at a time for simply requesting he be provided proper food in compliance with his life sustaining, medically required diet. Currently he is housed in the Washington DC Gulag. As a result of his ongoing ordeal we continue to attempt to raise donations for Chris in order to defray the cost of his legal defense and ongoing personal needs and dietary expenses. To date friends and family have incurred over $250,000 just in legal bills. Chris has exhausted all of his personal savings. One hundred percent of the donations collected from friends and family have been paid out in attorney fees. Additionally all J6 detainees are required to pay the entire cost of obtaining supplemental commissary food and personal care items they require to simply maintain a reasonably healthy diet and tolerable sanitary living conditions.
In Chris' case he was diagnosed with Celiac Disease at the early age of ten. Individuals diagnosed with this debilitating disease cannot consume any food items containing wheat gluten. Since his incarceration began Chris has permanently shed more than sixty pounds. The Department of Corrections is unwilling to insure the proper nourishment he and other Celiac afflicted detainees require. Individuals diagnosed with Celiac Disease, who fail to adhere to a strict gluten free diet, subject themselves to a life rift of significant intestinal maladies which, if left untreated, can lead to death due to malnourishment and starvation. So far the family has been able to cover Chris' dietary expenses and personal needs but we really need the help of Patriots like you in order to see that his ongoing essential needs are met.
Chris recently published a letter (The Persecuted Patriot) in the Gateway Pundit. To view click on the link below.
https://stophate.com/persecutedpatriot
We thank you for your continued support and hope and pray for the day all our incarcerated Patriot brothers and sisters come home to where they truly belong.
God bless you for your support and prayers.
The Quaglin Family and Friends
Chris, thank you so much for standing up for this nation! I am looking forward your being released soon. God bless!
My God bless you!
Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.“Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me.Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.(Matthew5:10-12 NIV)
Dear Chris, Thank you for being a hero of our country and may God bless you abundantly down the road. Hang in there and you will enjoy freedom soon！
27 DAYS Chris! You are the WINNER and it's just starting! What office are you running for again? ;-) That's their biggest fear. MERRY CHRISTMAS to you and your father! Love and prayers, Cathy from Ohio
My husband and I miss talking to you. We spoke with you on visitation day while you were still in the D.C. gulag. Although I haven't written, you are not forgotten and you're in my prayers EVERY DAY. I do hope we can meet again someday when this mess is over which, hopefully, will be very, very soon. Keep the faith! We all love you!
Hang in there. Help is on the way
Thank you and God bless you and your family, Patriot. Deuteronomy 31:6 “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”
Hi, Chris, happy Independent Day! You will soon be free. God love you each every day!
We are praying for you and your family, Chris! I’m so sorry this has happened to you! Stay strong! God is our deliverer!!
May God bless you and your family. Let's rely on Him who is perfectly merciful and just.
Be strong, brother. God love you each every day. Pray for you. Wait for the Lord. Wish your parents and child well as well. With respect and love, your sister in Lord, a first-generation immigrant from communist country.
Sorry it is not much. God be with you.
I read your letter in TGP. At the end, I said 'My God, this is a GOOD MAN!' I pray to God that you keep your spirit up. Many great men have been locked away in their nations capitol. I feel that you are destined for great things. Keep speaking the truth. THEY ARE TYRANTS! Just like in the monstrous days of old. TYRANTS! EXPOSE THEM! EXPOSE THEM ALL! May God keep you safe.
Your strength & perseverance is an inspiration.
January 7th, 2025
Chris has been transferred to Oxford. Wisconsin Federal Prison. 1200 miles from his home base in New Jersey. He is housed in what is called the SHU where he is under a 2 hour watch requirement. This requires him to check in with a guard every 2 hours during the waking hours. He missed or was late checking in one time and is now under more severe restrictions of not being able to make or receive telephone calls, unable to use a tablet to view news reports, listen to television programs, send emails or purchase any commissary items. We understand that this restriction is for up to a one year period. Fortunately he is being provided gluten free meals. In effect being placed in a SHU is one step away from being held in solitary confinement. He does have a cell mate who, as Chris puts it, is an ok guy, even though he was convicted of murder. Can you believe it, Chris is being housed with murderers, child traffickers and gang and cartel members. I do not know how he is able to cope. It's our prayer and hope that President Trump will pardon Chris and all the J6ers.
There is so much more to his story. His wife has jettisoned him and they are now divorced. As a result of his being held in isolation he lost any chance to defend himself as the DOJ refused him the ability to attend via video conference, the divorce hearing. Since he could not afford an attorney he had planned to defend himself at the hearing. The outcome was he lost everything including the ability to speak with his 3 year old son, Nathan. He has not seen or spoken to him in over 3 years. At this point he has nothing left except his pride and dignity. He has spent everything he had to pay for attorney fees and to purchase necessary commissary items. We urge you to please send your prayers that he is released very soon and contribute to his give send go campaign once again so he can once again join the rest of us.
God Bless you for continued support of Chris and all our J6ers.
June 10th, 2024
Patriots and generous supporters.
Chris was transferred from the DC Gulag to Lewisburg, VA for one day. He was then transferred to Philadelphia, PA where he will reside until he is permanently placed. We are hoping he will transfer to Fort Dix in New Jersey. This way he will be close to his son Nathan who he has not seen for 3 years.
So far Chris has not been provided with gluten free meals. It seems DC did not transfer his medical records to his new location. If you can, we ask you to consider donating again in order to provide sufficient funds for him to purchase proper commissary items until this situation is corrected.
He is appealing his sentence in an attempt to overturn his conviction. More on his progress thru the court system will follow in future updates
There was an article recently published in the June, 2024 edition of the Northern Neck Sentinel newspaper. You can read it at www.nnsentinel.com
If you would like to write to Chris please send him a letter or card to.
Christopher Quaglin # 38648509
FDC Philadelphia Federal Detention Center
P.O. Box 562
Philadelphia, PA 19105
Thank you for your continued support.. Our fight is not over. Please pray for Chris and all the J6 Patriots still in captivity.
May 27th, 2024
Well finally it happened. Chris had his day in court with judge McFadden and was sentenced to 12 years plus fined $3,400 for his efforts. The court room was packed with spectators, friends, and foes alike. I finally got the opportunity to meet so many friends and supporters who flew in or drove from great distances to be there to show their continued support for Chris. It was truly heartwarming for me to finally put faces to the names I have communicated with these past three years. May God bless them all for their sacrifice and unwavering support.
The court sentencing process followed four pre-planned steps.
Step 1. Charges & Proposed Penalties
The Judge entered the charges into the record with pre-sentencing proposed penalties.
Step 2. Attorney Recommendations
The prosecuting attorney for the government stated their case and why the pre-sentencing recommendation should be amended and increased to a more serious level which would result in greater penalties than originally recommended.
Chris's attorney, K. Fulnecky, presented her case as to why the penalties should be reduced as the prosecution overly embellished their case and their evidence was flawed. She was prepared to show direct evidence to prove her case. The judge did not allow any new evidence to be entered. This was because Chris had already entered a guilty plea to the charges and agreed to a Stipulated Agreement. This was done prior to his current attorney entering the case. Even though Chris had instructed the prior attorney, M. Rodriguez, to request the Agreement be withdrawn within the window of opportunity allowed under the law. (14 days) The prior attorney refused to submit that request. His new attorney did enter a motion to that fact, but the judge refused her motion.
Step 3. Witness Statements
Witnesses for the prosecution were allowed to speak about the events of January 6. (two DC. police officers present at the demonstration)
Defense witnesses were allowed to speak. David Sumrall (www.stophate.com) and myself. A third witness was unable to be contacted via zoom even though I later learned he was linked into zoom for over one hour awaiting his opportunity to speak.
THEN IT WAS CHRIS'S OPPORTUNITY TO SPEAK. It was during Chris's reading his prepared comments which were not to McFadden’s liking, that the judge became defensive and threatening. He obviously did not appreciate what Chris was saying about how the judge mishandled Chris's trial. The judge actually stated to Chris that was not in Chris's best interest to admonish the judge any further. Obviously irritated, the judge gave Chris 2 minutes to finish. Chris replied I still have more to say. Chris went on about the mistreatment of J6 detainees in the DC and other jails. He specifically cited the mistreatment treatment he received in Northern Neck and DC. and focused on torture tactics, non-adequate medical treatment, and the unwillingness by the DOC to provide the proper food for Celiac Disease afflicted individuals. Finally, the judge cut him off. Chris stated he only had a page and a half left but was not allowed to continue.,
Step 4. The Judge’s Summation
The judge, obviously irritated and annoyed, commenting “Now it is my time to speak”, reiterated each charge and commented on the level of prison time and financial penalty he was imposing for each. When it came to the most severe charges, (Assaulting DC police officers he said he was agreeing with the Prosecution arguments and increasing the penalty level (From level 3 to level 4). He stated that Chris's actions were viewed as being extremely severe. He finalized his comments by stating that Chris was ("A MENACE TO SOCIETY"). We were stunned at his remarks. It became readily apparent to me that the judge made up his mind even before the hearing commenced. He read from a pre-prepared statement. Therefore, the die was cast well before the hearing. Witness statements were utterly disregarded. The whole proceeding was a sham. Minds were made up beforehand and the process was held to only dot the I's and cross the T's. The hearing was adjourned but Chris had the final word. I am not quoting but he stated the judge was Trump's worst appointment to the bench in 2016 he ever made. We knew the media would pick up on this comment and that is exactly what has happened.
Please pray for Chris and return often for more updates on his life as a now convicted and sentenced January 6 Patriot. Feel free to share his story with your conservative friends and family and if they can donate to his legal defense fund.
May 14th, 2024
Hi Folks. We have switched things around a bit. Thanks to our friends at Stop Hate our new link to Chris's article can now be viewed at the following address. https://stophate.com/persecutedpatriot
What a wonderful organization. They really have gone all out for our J6 Patriots. Please support them in their ongoing efforts at https://stophate.com
Chris is managing well. He obviously has a huge amount on his plate right now with sentencing just 10 days away on May 24. He sends his best regards to all those who continue to support the cause of Patriots worldwide fighting oppressive and overly aggressive governments.
God Bless you. We truly appreciate your ongoing support over these last three years.
April 25th, 2024
The court has approved a new attorney for Chris. MS. Kristi Fulnecky Esq. will represent Chris with in his sentencing hearing currently scheduled in front of Judge McFadden on May 24, 2024.
