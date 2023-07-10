Campaign Image

Debanked AGAIN fund

 USD $25,000

 USD $12,563

Campaign created by Justin Bale

Campaign funds will be received by Peppercave.com

Debanked AGAIN fund

Updated from 2023 campaign:

After a year+ of steady payment processing with PayPal, they cut me off today. They also cut off my personal account. I have no idea at present how I'll be able to accept payments or how I'll pay certain bills. 

I think there's more than just coincidence in cutting me off just before close of business the business-day before the single largest shopping day of the year. 

If you can provide support while I attempt to find a new payment processor I'll be eternally grateful. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
Donation for order # R016279013

Anonymous Giver
$ 42.00 USD
R043324556

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
From Honkocaust

Mario Trentacosti
$ 187.00 USD
R339162556 R562392752 R817258652

Anonymous Giver
$ 32.00 USD
Order: R791140819

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
R304637218

Publishing House
$ 54.00 USD
Appreciate all that you do. Looking forward to showing off PepperCave in the public window display! R106363063

Anonymous Giver
$ 66.00 USD
Sourdoughkro
$ 170.00 USD
Great work brother, thank you for everything 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
Support from Canada

Alamazooo
$ 42.00 USD
God bless

orockin
$ 18.00 USD
irb
$ 70.00 USD
o/ Order #R891097691

Christ is King
$ 88.00 USD
Thank you and God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 34.00 USD
Order number R132283906

Anon
$ 69.00 USD
Order # R321115063

John
$ 30.00 USD
For order - R015685936

Jorge Porta
$ 70.00 USD
R151299545 Christ is King!

Aaron Duty
$ 80.00 USD
R528260440

September 28th, 2023

Working on new marketing channels. Of course it all requires capital. The first new strategy will revolve around a new stream showcasing news, naming jews, recipes, gardening and whatever else seems interesting. This is set to go live in a few weeks on Shing, Odysee and GTV. I’d also like to run some traditional campaigns if I can raise enough capital. Please make a donation if you’d like to help get this stream off the ground! 
Update Update #1 Image

