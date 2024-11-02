Penni's Addison's Fund

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $635
My sweet rescue pup Penni had a crisis this week. She is usually a very active, loving, healthy little Cocker-Poo, but something changed suddenly October 22, 2024. Her appetite changed drastically and she began eating less and less by the day. Her Vet test results revealed failing kidneys, liver, and possible cancer numbers, and I was told we may need to consider making a hard decision.
Penni was not in any pain at all, still wagged her tail and was bright eyed when she saw me, still wanted to go on walks (though short and slow moving), still wanted to live, but she was so weak and tired. I made the hard decision to take her to the emergency room, fully expecting she would be put down - my heart was broken. I even had her brother Crusoe with me to ease the transition of loss for him when she passed.
We arrived at VetMed, then a miracle happened. The emergency room Vet ran a couple more tests, believing it might be Addison's, an easily treatable disease. IT WAS! Unfortunately, the treatment to get Penni's electrolytes and other vitals stablized required an overnight stay and costs rose quickly.
The total cost of her care to this point and to get her through the next year of treatment will be approximately $6,200. She has so much life and love still left to give, so she is worth every Penny (pun intended, haha).
My image here shows Penni with her bro-bro Crusoe and my Grand-Doggers, Hazel and Oliver. We are just one big dog-loving family!
Hope this helps a little towards your fur babies recovery. Wish I could give more. Love you!!
Prayers for you and your pup.
She is such a sweet girl and hope for the absolute best with. We all love our doggy descendants in this family so I hope this helps. Wishing I could give tons more but I hope this helps as much as it can, love you and the pups!
Our prayers are with you during this time
My prayers also for Penni, your sweet girl. And to you for being her loving mom
Keep fighting sweet Penni!! We love you!!
I know this sweet pup! So heart wrenching to see her struggle. Excited it’s treatable! Come on Penni girl, you got this!
November 2nd, 2024
Dear Friends, Family, Anonymous Donors and Prayer Warriors,
Penni was able to return home Tuesday, October 29th, and she is doing amazingly well. I cannot believe the difference her Addison's treatments have made. She is eating and drinking like crazy, which is such a relief, and she is so full of energy and joy again.
I am so humbled by the donations that came in, and I am deeply grateful to you all for your kind gifts and prayers for Penni. She still requires ongoing monitoring and treatment, so I will continue to post and give you updates as we work through the process of her healing.
Attached is an updated photo from Penni's first day home. On the left, she was so happy to see her brother she wouldn't stop grooming him! Haha The right side pic is from November 1st, enjoying the fresh air and beautiful weather! Other than needing to gain some weight and grow back hair on her little shaved areas where catheters/IVs/bloodwork was done, we are getting our girl back. Thank you all again!
Natasha
