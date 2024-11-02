Penni's Addison's Fund

My sweet rescue pup Penni had a crisis this week. She is usually a very active, loving, healthy little Cocker-Poo, but something changed suddenly October 22, 2024. Her appetite changed drastically and she began eating less and less by the day. Her Vet test results revealed failing kidneys, liver, and possible cancer numbers, and I was told we may need to consider making a hard decision.

Penni was not in any pain at all, still wagged her tail and was bright eyed when she saw me, still wanted to go on walks (though short and slow moving), still wanted to live, but she was so weak and tired. I made the hard decision to take her to the emergency room, fully expecting she would be put down - my heart was broken. I even had her brother Crusoe with me to ease the transition of loss for him when she passed.

We arrived at VetMed, then a miracle happened. The emergency room Vet ran a couple more tests, believing it might be Addison's, an easily treatable disease. IT WAS! Unfortunately, the treatment to get Penni's electrolytes and other vitals stablized required an overnight stay and costs rose quickly.

The total cost of her care to this point and to get her through the next year of treatment will be approximately $6,200. She has so much life and love still left to give, so she is worth every Penny (pun intended, haha).

My image here shows Penni with her bro-bro Crusoe and my Grand-Doggers, Hazel and Oliver. We are just one big dog-loving family!