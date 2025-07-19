Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

A boy born without an fighting for life

Goal:

 IDR RP86,899,700

Raised:

 IDR RP10,127,000

Campaign created by Lukman Hakim

Campaign funds will be received by Lukman Hakim

A boy born without an fighting for life

A boy born without an , fighting for life

I'm writing this as a neighbor who witnesses the daily life of a boy named Dhadang, an 11-year-old whose days look nothing like those of other children.

Every morning, I see Dhadang pushing a small vegetable cart, offering a warm smile to customers, even while silently enduring pain. Behind that innocent smile hides a heartbreaking truth—he was born without an . For years, he has lived with a tube inserted in his abdomen to replace his bowel function. The tube often leaks, causes infections, and emits an unpleasant smell. But he endures it all—because at home, someone else needs him even more: his mother.

His mother, a single parent suffering from a severe illness, can no longer work. They live alone, surviving only on what Dhadang earns from selling vegetables. Sometimes, there's no dinner. Sometimes, the electricity gets cut off. But never—not once—have I heard a complaint from this little boy. Only a heartbreaking smile.

I still remember one day when he came home early and hugged his mother tightly. He simply said, "Mom, I promise one day I’ll help you get better." That sentence haunted me. How could a child so young carry such a heavy burden?

Now his condition is getting worse. The infection in his stomach is threatening his life. He needs further surgery and medical care—but there's no money. Hospitals won’t proceed without a guarantee of payment.

We’ve tried everything. And now, I come to you with a plea. Please help Dhadang stay alive. Help him heal and have a chance at a normal life—a life every child deserves.


---

💔 Will you be part of Dhadang’s miracle?

Click the Donate Now button and give what you can.
Even the smallest amount could be the thread that keeps this child alive.
Recent Donations
Show:
Local Village Officer
Rp 10000000.00 IDR
3 hours ago

Because of the volunteers whose efforts made Dadang's story go viral, we as local officials would feel deeply ashamed if we only stood by and watched. Thank you to all the volunteers who have worked with such sincerity for Dadang

Anonymous Giver
Rp 127000.00 IDR
4 hours ago

Found this campaign through Quora. Dadang's strength touched me deeply. This is all I can give, but I hope it helps a little

Updates

From an Online Stranger to Local Officials: Compassion in Motion

July 20th, 2025

Dear supporters,


In the past few hours, something beautiful happened.


First, a kind stranger who discovered Dadang’s story on Quora donated a small amount with this simple yet powerful note:


> "I can only give a little, but his story touched my heart deeply. Please keep helping him."




Then, local village officials where Dadang lives stepped forward.

They contributed 10 million IDR (~$600) and said:


> "Because volunteers worked so hard to make Dadang’s story known, we would be ashamed to stay silent while outsiders help. Thank you to all who care about him."


These moments remind us: compassion is contagious.

To everyone who has donated—whether online or offline—thank you.

Your generosity is lighting a path for Dadang to walk forward with courage.


💬 What You Can Do:

🔹 Donate any amount – small or large, it matters.

🔹 Share Dadang’s story. One share could reach the right heart.

🔹 Pray for his healing and strength.

🎯 https://givesendgo.com/Pelitaharapanpertiwi


Together, we’re not just giving money—we’re giving him a chance to live with dignity.


With sincere thanks,

– Lukman hakim


#HelpDadang #GiveHope #OfflineDonation #SupportFromStrangers #VolunteerPower #ChildHero #EveryActCounts

We’re Still Fighting for Dadang’s Life

July 20th, 2025

Thank you to everyone who has supported Dadang so far. Your kindness has helped us stay hopeful in the middle of this heartbreaking reality.


Dadang is still fighting. He’s only 11, born without an , and now facing infections, pain, and weakness. Yet, he insists on helping his sick mother by selling vegetables on the streets.


We still have a long way to go. But with your help—through donations and shares—we believe he has a chance.


Let’s not stop here. Help us keep Dadang alive.


🙏 Donate here again if you can: https://givesendgo.com/Pelitaharapanpertiwi

📰 Read his full story on Medium: https://medium.com/@dinirahayu563/dhadang-is-just-11-years-old-but-his-days-dont-look-like-those-of-other-children-f9931f4f2f4f


#SaveDadang #HelpHimLive #MedicalEmergency #GiveHope #ChildHealth

Why I’m Writing This…

July 19th, 2025

I’m not writing this just to ask for help. I’m writing this because I can’t stay silent while the little boy next door, Dadang, continues to fight a battle no child should ever face — and he’s fighting it alone.


Every day, I see him walking from house to house selling vegetables. Not because he wants to learn business, but because it’s the only way to help his severely ill mother. And even more heartbreaking — he himself was born without an , living with pain and a colostomy bag attached to his stomach.


Can you imagine an 11-year-old holding back pain every day while trying to smile?


I know there are many children out there who need help. But this one — I see him with my own eyes, every morning and evening. I hear his mother crying in pain. I know their kitchen is empty. I know they need help.


I just want you to understand — this campaign isn’t random. It’s the voice of someone who sees it all firsthand. If you can’t donate, that’s okay. But please, help us by sharing.


Because every time this campaign gets shared, Dadang’s chance to live becomes a little greater.


🙏🏻 Thank you for reading.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo