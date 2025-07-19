A boy born without an , fighting for life

Goal:
IDR RP86,899,700
Raised:
IDR RP10,127,000
Campaign funds will be received by Lukman Hakim
Because of the volunteers whose efforts made Dadang's story go viral, we as local officials would feel deeply ashamed if we only stood by and watched. Thank you to all the volunteers who have worked with such sincerity for Dadang
Found this campaign through Quora. Dadang's strength touched me deeply. This is all I can give, but I hope it helps a little
July 20th, 2025
Dear supporters,
In the past few hours, something beautiful happened.
First, a kind stranger who discovered Dadang’s story on Quora donated a small amount with this simple yet powerful note:
> "I can only give a little, but his story touched my heart deeply. Please keep helping him."
Then, local village officials where Dadang lives stepped forward.
They contributed 10 million IDR (~$600) and said:
> "Because volunteers worked so hard to make Dadang’s story known, we would be ashamed to stay silent while outsiders help. Thank you to all who care about him."
These moments remind us: compassion is contagious.
To everyone who has donated—whether online or offline—thank you.
Your generosity is lighting a path for Dadang to walk forward with courage.
💬 What You Can Do:
🔹 Donate any amount – small or large, it matters.
🔹 Share Dadang’s story. One share could reach the right heart.
🔹 Pray for his healing and strength.
🎯 https://givesendgo.com/Pelitaharapanpertiwi
Together, we’re not just giving money—we’re giving him a chance to live with dignity.
With sincere thanks,
– Lukman hakim
#HelpDadang #GiveHope #OfflineDonation #SupportFromStrangers #VolunteerPower #ChildHero #EveryActCounts
July 20th, 2025
Thank you to everyone who has supported Dadang so far. Your kindness has helped us stay hopeful in the middle of this heartbreaking reality.
Dadang is still fighting. He’s only 11, born without an , and now facing infections, pain, and weakness. Yet, he insists on helping his sick mother by selling vegetables on the streets.
We still have a long way to go. But with your help—through donations and shares—we believe he has a chance.
Let’s not stop here. Help us keep Dadang alive.
🙏 Donate here again if you can: https://givesendgo.com/Pelitaharapanpertiwi
📰 Read his full story on Medium: https://medium.com/@dinirahayu563/dhadang-is-just-11-years-old-but-his-days-dont-look-like-those-of-other-children-f9931f4f2f4f
#SaveDadang #HelpHimLive #MedicalEmergency #GiveHope #ChildHealth
July 19th, 2025
I’m not writing this just to ask for help. I’m writing this because I can’t stay silent while the little boy next door, Dadang, continues to fight a battle no child should ever face — and he’s fighting it alone.
Every day, I see him walking from house to house selling vegetables. Not because he wants to learn business, but because it’s the only way to help his severely ill mother. And even more heartbreaking — he himself was born without an , living with pain and a colostomy bag attached to his stomach.
Can you imagine an 11-year-old holding back pain every day while trying to smile?
I know there are many children out there who need help. But this one — I see him with my own eyes, every morning and evening. I hear his mother crying in pain. I know their kitchen is empty. I know they need help.
I just want you to understand — this campaign isn’t random. It’s the voice of someone who sees it all firsthand. If you can’t donate, that’s okay. But please, help us by sharing.
Because every time this campaign gets shared, Dadang’s chance to live becomes a little greater.
🙏🏻 Thank you for reading.
