Supporting Ben's loss of limb

Hi, everyone. I'm reaching out today on behalf of Ben Peek, who recently faced some unexpected challenges on his journey. Originally from the Bay Area, Ben served as a dedicated paramedic firefighter, saving lives and making a difference in the community he loved.

A couple of years ago, Ben and his wife, Katy, made a move to Lehi, Utah, with their two young kids, seeking new adventures in a vibrant community. Ben embraced his new life with open arms, staying true to his active spirit. He's not just a paramedic firefighter; he's a devoted father, a lifelong athlete and avid participant in Jiujitsu, a playmate to his kids, a helpful neighbor, and a family man who cherishes every biking trip with his loved ones.

However, life threw a curveball at Ben. Health complications led to blood clots in his foot, and despite courageous efforts, he faced the difficult decision to have it amputated. Now, Ben needs our support for a new beginning.

The goal of this site is simple yet crucial – to provide Ben with funds for the rehabilitation of his foot, including a prosthetic device, and alterations to his truck that will enable him to continue leading an active life. Most importantly, Ben wants to be there for his growing family. Your contributions will not only help Ben regain his mobility but also ensure he can participate in the activities he loves, like playing with his kids and enjoying outdoor adventures.

Ben has a network of friends and family back in the Bay Area who have witnessed his resilience and strength. Let's join hands across communities and show Ben that he's not alone on this journey. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on his life, helping him take each step forward with confidence.

Please share this link with your friends and family, and let's rally around Ben as he embraces this new chapter. Your generosity will play a vital role in ensuring that Ben, a true hero to many, continues to live life to the fullest.

Thank you for your time, your compassion, and your support. Let's make a difference for Ben and his family