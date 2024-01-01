Please help us help Payne

This is our loving and the best obedient boy, Payne. He is a German Shephard/Norwegian Elkhound mix. We just found out about a month ago that he has cancer. We decided that at his age of 13 1/2 we would not put him through any surgery's, nor would we do chemo or radiation, but just let him live his best, most comfortable and pain-free life for as long as possible. Other than arthritis in his back hips and legs he still does get around very well. He is a very happy dog and still loves to play, eats, drinks, help, everything like a normal dog, just getting older.... And people and animals do live with arthritis. We believe it wouldn't be right to put him down now, when he still so active and playful for a 13 yr dog. But the decision of just letting "it" go soon changed after 3 different dr. opinions, a biopsy, x-rays and bloodwork. It was determined that if the cancerous cyst on his leg/foot is not removed as soon as possible, he will bleed to death and die soon. BUT there is a risk at his age to be put under anesthesia, go through surgery and then do follow up care on an opened wound, possibly for the rest of his life (cyst is right at the bottom of the leg/foot area which there is not enough skin in that area to close the wound and it will need 24/7 wound care because of ligaments, tendons and everything being exposed) This probably will not remove all the cancer, but do we just let him bleed to death or put him down now when he is still so "healthy" and good! These are very hard decisions. We already have over $2000 in these test to even determine if it's cancer and how his heart and blood work is and now just found out the surgery will probably be another $3000 then follow up and wound care on top of that. NO, we do not have that kind of money. We will have to max out a credit card, but do we just him! This will hurt us financially, but what other choice do we have???? We are not ready to say goodbye to him yet, and we believe he is not ready to go yet either. He's in good health, other than this cancer and cyst! And he loves people and loves life.

If you don't know our boy, we're sure you would just say "put him down", but those of you who know him and how he is still getting around fairy well, would totally understand our very difficult predicament and decision. We decided to get the cyst removed surgically so it does not continue to open and bleed, and then after that we will just take it a day at a time. Dr said the surgery should be as soon as possible, so it is now planned for this next wed, 12/20.

We were in no way, going to ask for any help, but many of our friends have said that we are not being greedy or selfish if we do go ahead and create this account. So if you feel led to help in any way, We, and most definitely, Payne, would surely appreciate it. We know he's not physically ready to die yet and we certainly are not ready to "" him off, so this is what we feel we must do for him now. Please do not give if you do not feel you should. This was just created for those who wanted to help our boy and this difficult, financial situation that we are now dealing with. Thank you for caring!