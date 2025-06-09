Campaign Image

Pierre Paws Eagle Scouts Project

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $190

Pierre South Dakota Paws Animal Shelter would like to add improvements to make playtime equipment and a shelter for clients to use in spending time with possible adoptees. Funds are needed to create pet exercise equipment such as ramps, stairs, jump pads, and a pergola for shade. The project is sponsored and built by Pierre area Scouts working to achieve the rank of Eagle. Please help both parties to achieve their goals to improve the care of pets and to improve our community.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Good Luck on your Eagle Project.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Good luck!!

Dana R
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Good job Doug! Great project

Mom and Dad
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

