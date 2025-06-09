Pierre Paws Eagle Scouts Project

Pierre South Dakota Paws Animal Shelter would like to add improvements to make playtime equipment and a shelter for clients to use in spending time with possible adoptees. Funds are needed to create pet exercise equipment such as ramps, stairs, jump pads, and a pergola for shade. The project is sponsored and built by Pierre area Scouts working to achieve the rank of Eagle. Please help both parties to achieve their goals to improve the care of pets and to improve our community.