Back Paul on the Path to Recovery

Our Story

Hi, I’m Paul, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran; my wife of 25 years, Elizabeth, and I are asking for your help. In April 2021, while working as the Senior IT Manager at Honnen Equipment in Colorado, I was diagnosed with head and neck squamous cell cancer, starting in a lymph node in my right neck. This news hit us hard, but our steadfast faith Jesus Christ provided the firm foundation from which we launched our battle.

The superlatives fail to describe Elizabeth’s innumerable efforts on my behalf. As a nutritional counselor and massage therapist, she immediately changed my diet, cutting out carbs and sugar, put together a supplement program, and became the cancer research department as we sought non-traditional options.

Over the last 4 years, we’ve faced numerous challenges— oncologists who dismissed integrative care,

mistletoe therapy IVs and injections that couldn’t keep up with the cancer’s growth by summer 2021, and a grueling 6-week low-dose chemo and radiation regimen starting in November 2021. By that time, the tumor had grown painfully large, clamping my jaw shut, forcing me into temporary disability. The prayers and support of our church, Elizabeth’s encouragement and tireless research kept me going.

Though the radiation was able to irradicate that tumor the cancer quickly spread to my sinus cavity in early 2022, requiring more treatments, and later to my sternum in 2023 and lungs in 2024. Each setback brought a range of emotions and we had to regularly remind ourselves of God’s Sovereignty--refusing to let this disease define me or our future. That approach continues to give us strength and determination to continue fighting.

Now, in March 2025, a recent scan shows the tumors in my lungs have grown, making it clear the chemo and immunotherapy are not effective in eliminating this cancer; leaving us searching for new solutions.

I don’t feel it is time to give up the fight and it is time to take a different path. We found Verthermia, a

breakthrough cancer treatment that uses HEATT* to target cancer across the whole body while avoiding damaging healthy tissue. This therapy, not widely available, offers a shorter, focused approach—unlike other options that would separate us for weeks or months—giving us real hope that I can overcome this cancer and regain health and strength allowing us to have our life and adventures together.

Supporting Paul Through His Work

In addition to this health battle, the company that I had worked with for over 8 years was sold in

December of 2023. The new owner did not have room for me and I have been looking for work ever since. Thankfully, I have my own LLC, offering independent contractor work in IT and cybersecurity within a 15- mile radius of the greater Denver, Colorado area. With my background as a Senior IT Manager and my expertise in the field, I provide reliable, professional services, including network support, cybersecurity solutions, and technical consulting for businesses and individuals. This work not only helps me stay engaged and utilize my skills but also provides critical financial support for our family during thischallenging time. Hiring me for IT or cybersecurity projects is another meaningful way you can support us, allowing me to contribute while I focus on my recovery.

I’m currently dealing with painful coughing fits from cancer and mucus in my lungs, but with Elizabeth by my side and our faith and prayers from others keep us steadfast. After becoming unemployed in 2024, we’ve struggled financially, relying on savings, friends, family, and short-term work through my LLC, but those resources are running thin. We have had to swallow our pride and ask for help for daily expenses.

Now, we’re asking for your support to raise $150,000 to cover Verthermia, ongoing care, travel, and our living expenses while I focus on treatment. This would lift a heavy burden, allowing us to pursue this promising therapy together. We’re grateful for everyone who has supported us—through prayers, gifts, and encouragement. Your support for healing, strength, and peace means everything to us.

Whether you can contribute financially or not, please share this campaign with your friends and offer your support. Every donation brings us closer to helping Paul defeat this cancer and return to the life we cherish together. Thank you for standing with us.

Ways You Can Help:

In addition to donating here, there are other ways you can support us:

● Hire me as an Independent Contractor: Contact me at [email redacted] or reach out via

LinkedIn (linkedin.com/in/paulmschnell) to learn about my IT and cybersecurity consulting services within a 15-mile radius of greater Denver, Colorado, and consider hiring me for projects, let me support you withmy expertise, and help us financially.

● Share the Story to Build Traction: Spread the word on social media, email, or community networks using this campaign link www.gofundme.com/paul-elizabeth-cancer-fight, and tag relevant groups or individuals to increase awareness and support.

● Additional Fundraisers: Check out other fundraising efforts at https://gofund.me/900cc0a8

to contribute or learn more about our community initiatives.



