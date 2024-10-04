Campaign Image

Supporting the Paulk Family

 USD $5,000

 USD $1,785

Campaign created by Joel Graves

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Paulk

Friends, the Paulk Family is in need of our love, support, prayer, and resources. Richard and Angela have been doing everything they can to support their 14-year old daughter, Lillian, as she has battled with mental health afflictions, frequent hospital visits, and misdiagnosed medical conditions. They have had to take time off work to support Lillian, and we want to do something to help them with financial support for their medical costs.

Please consider making a donation of any amount to support the Paulk Family. Please also continue to pray for Lillian and for their whole family — that God would come through for them with the love and compassion that only He can bring.

Recent Donations
Demchuck Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Darrin Troyer
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless the Paulk family!!

Munoz Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 85.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying over your famil6

Anderson Family
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

God is faithful, Jesus is interceding for you, Holy Spirit is guiding you, you are beloved.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless!!

Darrin
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers to you Richard and your family. God Bless!

Dominic
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you bro! Wish I could give more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

You are loved!

Davie Sawyer
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

The Graves Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We love the Paulk Family and are praying daily for Lillian and for Richard and Angela. God is faithful and will deliver!

