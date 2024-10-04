Supporting the Paulk Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,785
Campaign funds will be received by Richard Paulk
Friends, the Paulk Family is in need of our love, support, prayer, and resources. Richard and Angela have been doing everything they can to support their 14-year old daughter, Lillian, as she has battled with mental health afflictions, frequent hospital visits, and misdiagnosed medical conditions. They have had to take time off work to support Lillian, and we want to do something to help them with financial support for their medical costs.
Please consider making a donation of any amount to support the Paulk Family. Please also continue to pray for Lillian and for their whole family — that God would come through for them with the love and compassion that only He can bring.
God bless the Paulk family!!
Praying over your famil6
God is faithful, Jesus is interceding for you, Holy Spirit is guiding you, you are beloved.
God Bless!!
Prayers to you Richard and your family. God Bless!
Love you bro! Wish I could give more.
You are loved!
We love the Paulk Family and are praying daily for Lillian and for Richard and Angela. God is faithful and will deliver!
