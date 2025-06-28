Campaign Image

Support for the Godfrey Family

 USD $20,000

 USD $18,402

Campaign created by Gabby Ellis

💛 In Loving Memory of Summer Joy Godfrey


On Thursday, June 26th at 6:30pm, our family experienced a loss so deep, it’s hard to find the words. My sister Arielle and her husband Paul said goodbye to their 3-week-old daughter, Summer Joy Godfrey, after an aggressive case of bacterial meningitis took her life with heartbreaking speed and little warning.


Summer’s name fit her perfectly: radiant, gentle, full of light. Though her time here was brief, she made an everlasting imprint on our hearts. She was born alongside her twin sister, Emma, who continues to grow and thrive, a living reminder of the grace and love that Summer brought into the world.


As Arielle and Paul navigate the unthinkable. Mourning their daughter while caring for a newborn. We want to surround them with as much tangible love and support as possible. We’re raising funds to help ease the burden of:

 • Medical bills from Summer’s emergency care

 • Flights for Paul’s parents from Australia, so they can be here to hold their son and granddaughter through this painful time

 • Funeral and memorial costs, as we honor and celebrate Summer’s life

 • Living expenses while they take time to grieve, rest, and care for baby Emma


If you feel moved to help, your gift will make a real difference. No amount is too small, and every expression of support, financial or prayerful, means the world.


We wish this wasn’t the story we were telling. But in the midst of such sorrow, we believe in beauty, in community, in compassion, and in the way love can carry us when we cannot walk on our own.


Thank you for being part of that love.


With gratitude and hope,

Gabby Ellis (Arielle’s sister) and the Mack + Godfrey families


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

I love you both. Praying for your family!

Courtney
$ 75.00 USD
2 days ago

Love you guys ♥️ praying for you and your sweet family

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 days ago

We love you so much, words can't describe how and what you are going through. There is still a good God even in the depths of our suffering and we pray the comfort and peace of God are with you always.

Abrams
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Randy and Debbie Hall
$ 250.00 USD
4 days ago

Our hearts are broken for you and your family. We’re praying that you feel God’s faithfulness through support, comfort and healing as He holds you in His loving arms. Much love, Randy & Debbie Hall

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

David and Becky Gaffney
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

We are heartbroken for your unfathomable loss. Our hearts and prayers are with you in this time. Love you guys!

Anna and Elliott
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

We love you guys forever! We're with you in prayer.

Abby S
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

I am heartbroken for your family. Praying for you in this time of grief 💔

Elizabeth Riley
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

We're so very sad for you all. Sending love and prayers

DeeAnne Booth
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Love and prayers to you and your family

Kaoru Tullock
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Sending prayers from Japan.

The Marlows
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

We love you both so much and we are surrounding you and your family in prayer during this difficult time. Thank you Jesus for you peace, comfort, grace, and mercy over Paul and Arielle. ❤️

Noel from Perth WA
$ 60.00 USD
10 days ago

Our prayers are with you, Paul & Arielle

Troy and Linda
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Our hearts ache with you. We have been praying daily that you would feel the peace of the Comforter. Sending our love, prayers and sympathy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Elaine Doan
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Our Hearts go out to you! We are praying for your family to experience peace and comfort at this moment of grief!

John and Rosie
$ 250.00 USD
12 days ago

Our deepest condolences and prayers for Paul and Arielle.

Craig Wallace
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

I'm so sorry

Lorelle Moore
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Hugs

