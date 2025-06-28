Support for the Godfrey Family

Goal:
💛 In Loving Memory of Summer Joy Godfrey
On Thursday, June 26th at 6:30pm, our family experienced a loss so deep, it’s hard to find the words. My sister Arielle and her husband Paul said goodbye to their 3-week-old daughter, Summer Joy Godfrey, after an aggressive case of bacterial meningitis took her life with heartbreaking speed and little warning.
Summer’s name fit her perfectly: radiant, gentle, full of light. Though her time here was brief, she made an everlasting imprint on our hearts. She was born alongside her twin sister, Emma, who continues to grow and thrive, a living reminder of the grace and love that Summer brought into the world.
As Arielle and Paul navigate the unthinkable. Mourning their daughter while caring for a newborn. We want to surround them with as much tangible love and support as possible. We’re raising funds to help ease the burden of:
• Medical bills from Summer’s emergency care
• Flights for Paul’s parents from Australia, so they can be here to hold their son and granddaughter through this painful time
• Funeral and memorial costs, as we honor and celebrate Summer’s life
• Living expenses while they take time to grieve, rest, and care for baby Emma
If you feel moved to help, your gift will make a real difference. No amount is too small, and every expression of support, financial or prayerful, means the world.
We wish this wasn’t the story we were telling. But in the midst of such sorrow, we believe in beauty, in community, in compassion, and in the way love can carry us when we cannot walk on our own.
Thank you for being part of that love.
With gratitude and hope,
Gabby Ellis (Arielle’s sister) and the Mack + Godfrey families
I love you both. Praying for your family!
Love you guys ♥️ praying for you and your sweet family
We love you so much, words can't describe how and what you are going through. There is still a good God even in the depths of our suffering and we pray the comfort and peace of God are with you always.
Our hearts are broken for you and your family. We’re praying that you feel God’s faithfulness through support, comfort and healing as He holds you in His loving arms. Much love, Randy & Debbie Hall
We are heartbroken for your unfathomable loss. Our hearts and prayers are with you in this time. Love you guys!
We love you guys forever! We're with you in prayer.
I am heartbroken for your family. Praying for you in this time of grief 💔
We're so very sad for you all. Sending love and prayers
Love and prayers to you and your family
Sending prayers from Japan.
We love you both so much and we are surrounding you and your family in prayer during this difficult time. Thank you Jesus for you peace, comfort, grace, and mercy over Paul and Arielle. ❤️
Our prayers are with you, Paul & Arielle
Our hearts ache with you. We have been praying daily that you would feel the peace of the Comforter. Sending our love, prayers and sympathy.
Our Hearts go out to you! We are praying for your family to experience peace and comfort at this moment of grief!
Our deepest condolences and prayers for Paul and Arielle.
I'm so sorry
Hugs
