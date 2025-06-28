Support for the Godfrey Family

💛 In Loving Memory of Summer Joy Godfrey





On Thursday, June 26th at 6:30pm, our family experienced a loss so deep, it’s hard to find the words. My sister Arielle and her husband Paul said goodbye to their 3-week-old daughter, Summer Joy Godfrey, after an aggressive case of bacterial meningitis took her life with heartbreaking speed and little warning.





Summer’s name fit her perfectly: radiant, gentle, full of light. Though her time here was brief, she made an everlasting imprint on our hearts. She was born alongside her twin sister, Emma, who continues to grow and thrive, a living reminder of the grace and love that Summer brought into the world.





As Arielle and Paul navigate the unthinkable. Mourning their daughter while caring for a newborn. We want to surround them with as much tangible love and support as possible. We’re raising funds to help ease the burden of:

• Medical bills from Summer’s emergency care

• Flights for Paul’s parents from Australia, so they can be here to hold their son and granddaughter through this painful time

• Funeral and memorial costs, as we honor and celebrate Summer’s life

• Living expenses while they take time to grieve, rest, and care for baby Emma





If you feel moved to help, your gift will make a real difference. No amount is too small, and every expression of support, financial or prayerful, means the world.





We wish this wasn’t the story we were telling. But in the midst of such sorrow, we believe in beauty, in community, in compassion, and in the way love can carry us when we cannot walk on our own.





Thank you for being part of that love.





With gratitude and hope,

Gabby Ellis (Arielle's sister) and the Mack + Godfrey families




