Support for The Potocnik Family

You never think it will happen to you, until it happens! On September 14, 2024 our worst nightmare became our reality. Some of you may know, my husband Paul, began having unexplained seizures in the summer of 2023. We have been to the doctors and even they said it was a fluke that may never happen again. He recovered after a while and went back to living life, running his Microgreens operation and trying to support his family. Everything was going good until September 14th. He began having full tonic-clonic seizures. Several a day. They intubated him at the local hospital and wanted to life flight him to Tupelo hospital. Weather was too bad so went by ambulance. His health was up in the air until they discovered he had a really bad staph infection in his lungs. Then because of how violent his seizures were, he quickly developed Rhabdomyalsis which then put him into renal failure. It was bad. Really bad. His condition just declined. I sent out an SOS to as many people as I could think of to pray. Just pray for Paul. Our local community quickly banded together and helped us out with things at home so that I could be by his side through all of this. The amount of love and suppprt was overwhelming. God answered our prayers and Pauls health slowly began to get better. Eight days later they woke him up. And he has struggled, but the ups and downs are, for the most part, behind him. Praise God!! Now comes rehabilitation. The doctors say it will be months before he can even drive again, so we are facing another uphill battle of trying to get him back to himself while also keeping up with medical expenses as well as life expenses. We hate that we even have to ask because we have been so blessed already with so much love and suppprt! He won't be able to work for a good while and I will have to stay home with him and our children to keep things running there and getting him to his rehab, dialysis, and doc appointments. Which I am sure there will be many. He has to do dialysis for now to keep his kidney function from declining. We are praying this is temporary and his kidneys will fully kick in and start working the way they should. Any donation to his cause is so greatly appreciated. It will take so much stress off him so he can focus on getting better and getting back to it. We love and appreciate each and everyone of you!! God is so good!! All the time! God bless you and keep you all!!