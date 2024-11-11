Support for The Potocnik Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $420
Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Potocnik
You never think it will happen to you, until it happens! On September 14, 2024 our worst nightmare became our reality. Some of you may know, my husband Paul, began having unexplained seizures in the summer of 2023. We have been to the doctors and even they said it was a fluke that may never happen again. He recovered after a while and went back to living life, running his Microgreens operation and trying to support his family. Everything was going good until September 14th. He began having full tonic-clonic seizures. Several a day. They intubated him at the local hospital and wanted to life flight him to Tupelo hospital. Weather was too bad so went by ambulance. His health was up in the air until they discovered he had a really bad staph infection in his lungs. Then because of how violent his seizures were, he quickly developed Rhabdomyalsis which then put him into renal failure. It was bad. Really bad. His condition just declined. I sent out an SOS to as many people as I could think of to pray. Just pray for Paul. Our local community quickly banded together and helped us out with things at home so that I could be by his side through all of this. The amount of love and suppprt was overwhelming. God answered our prayers and Pauls health slowly began to get better. Eight days later they woke him up. And he has struggled, but the ups and downs are, for the most part, behind him. Praise God!! Now comes rehabilitation. The doctors say it will be months before he can even drive again, so we are facing another uphill battle of trying to get him back to himself while also keeping up with medical expenses as well as life expenses. We hate that we even have to ask because we have been so blessed already with so much love and suppprt! He won't be able to work for a good while and I will have to stay home with him and our children to keep things running there and getting him to his rehab, dialysis, and doc appointments. Which I am sure there will be many. He has to do dialysis for now to keep his kidney function from declining. We are praying this is temporary and his kidneys will fully kick in and start working the way they should. Any donation to his cause is so greatly appreciated. It will take so much stress off him so he can focus on getting better and getting back to it. We love and appreciate each and everyone of you!! God is so good!! All the time! God bless you and keep you all!!
Blessings for complete restored health!
November 11th, 2024
Good Morning!! I want to thank everyone for the love and support getting us through these very trying times. Paul is home and trying to regain his strength everyday. I believe when they get him better adjusted on some of his medications he will be able to really begin to recover fully. He is no longer needing hemodialysis!! All of his levels are back to normal and kidney function is back! All of the glory goes to God! He even had his tunnel port removed! I want to share about the absolute healing I witnessed happen with Paul in the hospital. He went in to CCU in Tupelo hospital on 09/14. It was bad from the word go. We all were absolutely blindsided by what happened. He went in for uncontrolled seizures. Two days later it was suspected he had a staph infection in his lungs which eventually merged into pneumonia. He struggled hard for several days. Every tiny bit of stimulation would start a series of seizures. He also had liver failure and toxic metablolic encephalopathy. That following Wednesday morning, our Mission church priest came to visit us. He gave me confession and communion and then did a healing service over Paul. He then anointed Paul with myrrh from The Holy Theotokos of Iveron myrrh streaming icon. He also anointed me. Later that evening, Paul really had a rough time. I was struggling as well with everything i watched my husband go through. They tried to wake him the next day and extubate him. That was unsuccessful because they weaned him off sedation too quickly and he had a very bad reaction. They then had to sedate him again, but this time it took so very much more to get him sedated. They had to add a paralytic. Things were looking so bleak. BUT, then is when I put everything I had into Gods Hands. I surrendered it all to Him. I stayed by Pauls side and prayed. Constantly. Ceaselessly. I prayed to The Holy Theotokos to pray to Her Son for my husband. It is the ONLY thing I had the strength and mind to do. Paul never gave up. I witnessed him fight as hard as he could to get back to me. With every step forward, he would take 2 steps back. And then that Saturday morning, on the Old calendar feast and celebration of The Nativity of The Holy Theotokos, Paul woke up. They weaned him down off sedation and extubated him before 10 am that morning. It was the first time in 8 days that i got to talk to my husband. The first time in 8 days i saw him open his eyes. He went on to spend another 10 days in step down and recovery and was sent home on 10/02. I truly witnessed him turn that corner after he was anointed and prayed over. I believe we are all given tests that is meant to strenthen our relationship and trust and faith in Our Heavenly Father. This was our Red Sea moment. And Jesus Christ made a way. I witnessed it!! Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts fro absolutely everything!! All of your love and suppprt has given us strength and encouragement to push through these hard times. We love and appreciate each and everyone of you. May God bless you and keep you all, our beloved friends and family!! Whenever you are faced with insurmountable harships, pray Psalm 23. Reading Psalms brings peace and contentment to the soul. Its nourishment for the soul!! Amen and Amen!❤️🙏☦️
