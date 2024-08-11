Support the Ledbetter Family

This page has been created to offer support for our dear friend Rebekka Ledbetter and her 4 children, as her devoted husband of 18 years recently passed away October 15, 2024, at the age of 46. Paul fought the battle of a genetic kidney disease for over 5 years while waiting a kidney donation. Sadly that surgery never happened and he recently went home to his Heavenly Father. When Paul wasn't loving on his family, he was at the doctors, at extensive dialysis appointments or in hospital just trying to stay alive so a kidney could be found. He fought a long hard battle praying he could watch his kids grow up. Paul may have struggled with this disease and all it had demanded of him, but it did not stop him from smiling, loving, and seeking a loving relationship with his Lord and Savior. Paul and his wife Rebekka have touched many lives and showed God’s love to everyone that they met. They’ve been supportive to friends, family, and even to complete strangers. Paul and Rebekka devoted their home to many families through the years by fostering and loving children of all ages when they needed it the most. Eventually the couple began filling their home with kids of their own; PJ (15), Braden (9) Levi (6), and Emma (2). Paul enjoyed fishing with his family and taking day trips to the ocean when he was well enough. He was always a joy to encounter.

As you can imagine, these next few months leading into the Christmas season and winter weather are going to be an adjustment for the whole family. There are already many needs that this family has run into as they move forward without Paul. We want to bless this family in the ways that they blessed everyone else; with gratitude, faith, love, and support.

Please consider donating to the family of Paul Ledbetter. These funds will help towards bills to get the family through the winter, Paul's funeral expenses and support Rebekka and her four children during this transition. God bless you for gifting to them.