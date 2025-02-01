Supporting Paul Joustra

Raised:
USD $600
Campaign funds will be received by Deborah Joustra
For all of those of you who know and love Paul and my mom Debbie , I am asking for help in their name. Paul has been put into long term hospice and he will probably be coming home for a bit, they do not have a shower on the first floor and it is very hard for Paul to stand for prolonged periods of time. They going to need assistance with getting a few things to make Paul more comfortable, for example lift chair maybe a stair lift to the second floor so he can take a shower if anyone is able to help out or help them in this endeavor I’m sure that it would be most appreciated. Please most importantly keep Paul in your prayers.
Aunt Debbie and Paul, we’re sending our love and will be praying for you both. Cara, Chris, and Laina
