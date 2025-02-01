Supporting Paul Joustra

For all of those of you who know and love Paul and my mom Debbie , I am asking for help in their name. Paul has been put into long term hospice and he will probably be coming home for a bit, they do not have a shower on the first floor and it is very hard for Paul to stand for prolonged periods of time. They going to need assistance with getting a few things to make Paul more comfortable, for example lift chair maybe a stair lift to the second floor so he can take a shower if anyone is able to help out or help them in this endeavor I’m sure that it would be most appreciated. Please most importantly keep Paul in your prayers.