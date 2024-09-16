Help Support Paul Through Small Cell Lung Cancer

I am starting this fundraiser for my dad, Paul Hulse who was just diagnosed with extensive (stage 4) Small Cell Neuroendocrine Carcinoma of the lung. My dad, known best as Pappy, is a father, grandfather, brother, man of faith, a US Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War, and wonderful friend to many. To me, he is my BEST friend.

Paul has 4 children and 2 bonus children, 5 grandchildren on earth, 1 in heaven, and 1 on the way. We all love him more than words will ever express. He loves horses and was an avid trail rider for years before a back injury. Gardening is his happy place, he has the most beautiful green thumb!

Everything is so new right now, we just found out about his prognosis on August 8th, the day our worlds came crashing down.

My dad has been self employed as a modular home escort driver for the last 40 years. He has always worked long hours and has had to miss out on many opportunities and events. This weekend, he decided it was time to stop working at 75 years old.

I am reaching out to you as our family, friends, and local community for help. Help to pay whatever medical bills that will come his way in the future, and to alleviate the stress of worrying about bills while we help him finally get the chance to live his life to the fullest. To spend precious time with his family and grandchildren, the most important people in his life.

My Dad is the most funny, sarcastic, knowledgeable and loving man I know (I may be biased). This is going to be a very difficult journey not only for my Dad, but for us kids, the grandkids, and the entire family. Every little bit helps! Please donate if you can and keep us all in your thoughts and prayers. I will do what I can to keep everyone updated. Please share this post if you can. Thank you all so much.





If you have any questions please email me at mandyrdinino@gmail.com