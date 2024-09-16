Help Support Paul Through Small Cell Lung Cancer

Raised:
USD $4,020
I am starting this fundraiser for my dad, Paul Hulse who was just diagnosed with extensive (stage 4) Small Cell Neuroendocrine Carcinoma of the lung. My dad, known best as Pappy, is a father, grandfather, brother, man of faith, a US Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War, and wonderful friend to many. To me, he is my BEST friend.
Paul has 4 children and 2 bonus children, 5 grandchildren on earth, 1 in heaven, and 1 on the way. We all love him more than words will ever express. He loves horses and was an avid trail rider for years before a back injury. Gardening is his happy place, he has the most beautiful green thumb!
Everything is so new right now, we just found out about his prognosis on August 8th, the day our worlds came crashing down.
My dad has been self employed as a modular home escort driver for the last 40 years. He has always worked long hours and has had to miss out on many opportunities and events. This weekend, he decided it was time to stop working at 75 years old.
I am reaching out to you as our family, friends, and local community for help. Help to pay whatever medical bills that will come his way in the future, and to alleviate the stress of worrying about bills while we help him finally get the chance to live his life to the fullest. To spend precious time with his family and grandchildren, the most important people in his life.
My Dad is the most funny, sarcastic, knowledgeable and loving man I know (I may be biased). This is going to be a very difficult journey not only for my Dad, but for us kids, the grandkids, and the entire family. Every little bit helps! Please donate if you can and keep us all in your thoughts and prayers. I will do what I can to keep everyone updated. Please share this post if you can. Thank you all so much.
If you have any questions please email me at mandyrdinino@gmail.com
Thank you for your service, sir. God Bless you and your family.
God bless you all! Courage to you, sir! I am glad you are boosting your nutrition. (Mega doses on IV vit c also helps some cancers, just FYI. I'm sure you are inundated with advice!)
My thoughts are with you all!
Prayers for you and your family.
Love you all.
I'm thinking of you all!!
Our love and prayers are with all of you! Love, Cindy, the girls and their families
Praying for you
Sending you all of our love and prayers, Paul
Praying for you Paul.♥️
Prayers for all of you at this time.
December 13th, 2024
I have to apologize as life had gotten extremely busy and I failed to update our Dad's campaign.
The Breakfast and Baskets at the Bloomsburg VFW and Cash Bingo hosted at the Bloomsburg Fire Department we're both very successful! There was a ton of work that went into both events and it was all worth it. Not only financially, but mentally, and spiritually to see all of the support our Dad really has. Our friends, family, and community really came out to help us help our Veteran father! Both were an experience and feeling I will never forget. Thank you to everyone who has supported us all thus far!! It really means more than words will ever be able to describe.
We also just finished our late niece Jeralee's 3rd Annual Toy Drive to the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital. We were late to the game this year with everything going on with Dad but the turnout was still awe inspiring!! Another year of 3 SUVs full of toy donations for kids spending Christmas in the hospital. Next year will be bigger and better!
An update on Dad, he is doing well considering the circumstances. We are all taking advantage of the opportunity to spend time with him since he is not working, and that in itself has been a gift. We love playing cards and laughing!
Please continue to share this campaign as my father has ongoing bills that don't go away when you stop working. Thank you all over and over again for everything, I hope you all have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Take this time to really soak in time with family, as time is fleeting.
Much love to you all,
Mandy
October 10th, 2024
I've attached the flyer for both events for Dad. All money raised will go to cost of living, medical/health needs, and bucket list things he could ever want to do. We want to give him everything he deserves, we love him so much!
October 10th, 2024
I have to apologize for such a lapse since my last update. We've been busy planning fundraisers and attending a family reunion with my Dad's sisters. We have been blessed to have been interviewed by the Epoch Times!!! All because of Bridgette's (Studio at 122) talent and the amazing photos she got of our family and Megan and Jeff's surprise wedding! It has all been so surreal! If you haven't read the article, I've attached it below... you don't have to pay anything to be able to read it, just give an email address.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/bright/dad-with-stage-4-cancer-thinks-hes-attending-a-family-photo-shoot-until-he-sees-his-daughter-in-a-white-dress-5732865?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy
On Sunday November 3rd, the VFW in Bloomsburg, PA will be hosting their monthly breakfast from 8a-12p and donating the proceeds to my Dad (how amazing are people???). We will also be having a basket raffle at the same time with many great items!! If you or anyone you know wants to contribute to any of our events, please contact me at mandyrdinino@gmail.com.
Then on Saturday November 16th there will be a Cash Bingo at the Bloomsburg Firehall, tickets are $20 per person with great cash prizes!
I've attached the flyers for our upcoming events. We apologize that everything is so close together but it is for good reason.
Dad is continuing to kick and is really sticking to eating an anti-inflammatory/anti-cancer diet, we are so proud of his dedication!
Thank you all for everything you do and have been doing to help our family. So much love and respect to all of you!!
September 16th, 2024
This weekend was busy! Dad had his last radiation treatment for the areas causing pain in his spine, the staff and patients at Geisinger Radiation Oncology made it such a great experience...and I know they'll miss reading Dad's funny shirts 🤣.
Saturday we had our 2nd Annual Memorial Bike Run to honor our our niece Jeralee Ann Brobst. Dad came and had a blast! We raised $2500 for another family battling cancer!
Yesterday we had family photos with Dad. It was such a special day with so many emotions and a beautiful backdrop at Fishing Creek Floral Company in Stillwater, PA. Bridgette at Studio at 122 Photography is the most special human and captured a day full of love! We surprised Dad with Megan and Jeff getting married and him being able to walk another one of his baby girls down the aisle. It was so beautiful, I've shared one of her sneak peek photos!
Thank you for all of the prayers and donations, and following along on our journey.
Mandy
August 31st, 2024
Unfortunately the cancer has metastasized throughout Dad's spine. He will start radiation treatments on Tuesday 9/3 to target one of the tumors causing immense pain in his back. Please pray that it alleviates the pain so he can enjoy life.
August 15th, 2024
Hello,
I want to be sure to update as we go here. First I want to thank all of you who have donated, prayed, reached out, etc. Your kindness is truly remarkable, thank you! We really know how loved Dad is!
So today I was able to get in touch with Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital and Dad has an appointment with them on Tuesday August 20th. I am really grateful they were able to get us in so quickly!
Much love to you all,
Mandy
