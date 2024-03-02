Brews For Our Brave

Monthly Goal:
Campaign funds will be received by patriots Arise Coffee
We at Patriots Arise Coffee, are raising funds to send coffee to our first responders as a small token of appreciation for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices in keeping our borders safe. Your contribution ensures they stay fueled and supported as they bravely serve on the front lines.
Keep fighting the good fight of faith. Thank you so much for your service. God bless you!
Blessings to our troops, so grateful for your service
Please folks, buy your local law enforcement a cup of coffee when you see them and use it as an opportunity to chat with them - they need to know who they can count on when things get chaotic. Identifying friend from foe isn't always easy - make it obvious please.
It is our great pleasure to bless our fellow men and women who serve our great country. God bless and love from California.
I love your show and the products you sell. A little something for the patriots at our border.
