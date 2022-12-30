Patriot Prisoner Book

Campaign Image

From the depths of a solitary confinement political prison cell comes the #1 read for patriots everywhere - January 6th freedom fighter Jake Lang reveals ALL in a sensational and heart wrenching book about the hidden truth of the greatest protest in American history. He tells all the gruesome details of that infamous day and the story of his prolific journey through the broken justice system. After over 710 days awaiting trial, Jake has come forward to give the American people a glimpse into the intense struggle of the modern day patriot. His stand against tyranny has cost him everything, and it's Liberty or Death for him in this tale of God's power of turning tragedy into triumph! Pre-order your copy today with your donation of $20 to this GiveSendGo! Please send your shipping address to PatriotPrisonerBook@gmail.com and the email you used to place this donation. Larger donations are encouraged and 50% of all presale profits will directly benefit the January 6ers and their families via the January 6 Legal Fund. God bless you and remember: Fear does not live in the heart of a patriot!!! Books will ship in early Summer of 2023


Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

God bless you Jake! Wishing you all the best!🙏

Darrell Fritz
$ 5.00 USD
14 days ago

Tim Caswell
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Grateful for you Jake. Looking forward to seeing you on the tour!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
28 days ago

My heart goes out to all of you. May god bring you comfort and hope every single hour. The truth will prevail !!

Darrell Fritz
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Chuck and Barbara
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you, Lord, for President Trump's victory! May he remember "promises made, promises kept" and open the prison doors for all the J6 hostages. And, Thank you most of all for Jesus!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

My heart goes out to all of you. May god bring you comfort and hope every single hour. The truth will prevail !!

Darrell Fritz
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

My heart goes out to all of you. May god bring you comfort and hope every single hour. The truth will prevail !!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

The civil rights of J6 have been infringed by Democrats, a Marxist antihuman anti-American cabal of wealthy globalist low-IQ and -EQ traitor trash. Lang and other J6 persecuted are being held prisoners of war by the communist liberal Deep State that's infiltrated America. We will NEVER forget Democrat betrayals and we will eventually avenge the wrongful imprisonment of our nation's patriots

Darrell Fritz
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Susie McLaurine
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We have not forgotten what the government has done to innocent people.

Adriana
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Keeping Watch

Paul Scrivner
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

anna galanti
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Diana Anderson
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Hi Dear Soul Jake...I send you Love, Light, Peace and Blessings! I'm very much looking forward to reading your book. Hoping that this nightmare will be over for you and all the many others soon, Diana Anderson

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Lorraine Zito
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for being a light and a leader to those behind bars and those of us who are praying regularly for you.

Free the Spirit
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless

Updates

MAJOR UPDATE ⚠️

September 28th, 2024

Hey guys, it's Jake Lang - today is day 1380 of my incarceration WITHOUT a trial as a January 6 Political Prisoner!!! 😲 BUT GOD IS GOING TO DELIVER US SOON!!!

We are in a MAJOR fundraising push to help out the persecuted patriots right now & desperately need your help!!

The Kamala Harris Regime & Department of Justice (DOJ) is arresting more J6ers everyday & destroying their lives!!!

We are in critical need for more donations as the community tries to take care of the needs of the imprisoned J6 heroes.

Please contribute if you are able - THANK YOU & May God bless you in Jesus name 🙏 ❤️ 🇺🇸


