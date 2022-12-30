Patriot Prisoner Book

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $39,238
Campaign funds will be received by Jake Lang
From the depths of a solitary confinement political prison cell comes the #1 read for patriots everywhere - January 6th freedom fighter Jake Lang reveals ALL in a sensational and heart wrenching book about the hidden truth of the greatest protest in American history. He tells all the gruesome details of that infamous day and the story of his prolific journey through the broken justice system. After over 710 days awaiting trial, Jake has come forward to give the American people a glimpse into the intense struggle of the modern day patriot. His stand against tyranny has cost him everything, and it's Liberty or Death for him in this tale of God's power of turning tragedy into triumph! Pre-order your copy today with your donation of $20 to this GiveSendGo! Please send your shipping address to PatriotPrisonerBook@gmail.com and the email you used to place this donation. Larger donations are encouraged and 50% of all presale profits will directly benefit the January 6ers and their families via the January 6 Legal Fund. God bless you and remember: Fear does not live in the heart of a patriot!!! Books will ship in early Summer of 2023
God bless you Jake! Wishing you all the best!🙏
Grateful for you Jake. Looking forward to seeing you on the tour!
My heart goes out to all of you. May god bring you comfort and hope every single hour. The truth will prevail !!
Thank you, Lord, for President Trump's victory! May he remember "promises made, promises kept" and open the prison doors for all the J6 hostages. And, Thank you most of all for Jesus!
The civil rights of J6 have been infringed by Democrats, a Marxist antihuman anti-American cabal of wealthy globalist low-IQ and -EQ traitor trash. Lang and other J6 persecuted are being held prisoners of war by the communist liberal Deep State that's infiltrated America. We will NEVER forget Democrat betrayals and we will eventually avenge the wrongful imprisonment of our nation's patriots
We have not forgotten what the government has done to innocent people.
Keeping Watch
Hi Dear Soul Jake...I send you Love, Light, Peace and Blessings! I'm very much looking forward to reading your book. Hoping that this nightmare will be over for you and all the many others soon, Diana Anderson
Thank you for being a light and a leader to those behind bars and those of us who are praying regularly for you.
God bless
September 28th, 2024
Hey guys, it's Jake Lang - today is day 1380 of my incarceration WITHOUT a trial as a January 6 Political Prisoner!!! 😲 BUT GOD IS GOING TO DELIVER US SOON!!!
We are in a MAJOR fundraising push to help out the persecuted patriots right now & desperately need your help!!
The Kamala Harris Regime & Department of Justice (DOJ) is arresting more J6ers everyday & destroying their lives!!!
We are in critical need for more donations as the community tries to take care of the needs of the imprisoned J6 heroes.
Please contribute if you are able - THANK YOU & May God bless you in Jesus name 🙏 ❤️ 🇺🇸
