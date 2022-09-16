Patriot.Online is an Internet "Town Hall," and privacy ecosystem designed to reclaim our Republic that cannot be silenced. It is a home for conservative, Judeo-Christian voices that have been censored or deleted elsewhere on the Internet. Our mission is to inspire, inform, and illuminate the truth, so that patriots can make informed, lawful choices. We do not collect any private information and encourage anonymity.

With the rise of censorship and silencing of conservative speech contrary to leftist or globalist group think, as well as pervasive collection of citizens private information and "social credit systems" the World Wide Web is becoming increasingly hostile.

We have built an independent, secure infrastructure in our own datacenter that cannot be turned off by decree. We have a thriving social media platform where over 40,000 people currently read and exchange ideas. We have added increased services every month including cloud services where citizens can share videos and documents that have been censored and deplatformed elsewhere.



Patriot.Online welcomes conversations and information exchange on topics that might be controversial in other venues, for example, religion, conservative politics, coronavirus, vaccines, election integrity, and other lightning rod conversations that may run contrary to mainstream narratives.

Since our launch on February 6th, 2021, we have learned that communists, globalists and leftists cannot tolerate other people having nice things and don't play well with others. Those that have attempted to create "free speech" platforms have been rewarded by legions of trolls that leave wide trails of unpalatable slime over anything they don't agree with. So, we became a private members club, where authors and posters could share their thoughts to the public if they wanted to, but only other members could comment, "like," or react with other emojis. Public readers can view Patriot.Online public feeds and posts without "pay walls," or any requirement to login or otherwise identify themselves. And - we grew.

We do our best to moderate Patriot.Online and let the citizenry decide on how good a job we do. The reader is responsible for discerning the validity, factuality or implications of information posted here, be it fictional or based on real events. Moderators on the Patriot.Online platform make every effort to review the material posted on the site with a primary objective of protecting our Privacy ecosystem.

Freedom isn't free, and neither are racks of servers, power, AC, bandwidth, storage, and developers.

We need your help. We'll put your donations to work and good use.