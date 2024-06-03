Help Ariel Patriot Candle Co

Raised:
USD $2,758
Campaign funds will be received by Nereida Ramos
My son Ariel, was taken into custody in May 02, 2024, on bogus charges. This has crippled his finances since he is a small business owner. Any help will be greatly appreciated. Ariel thanks you all in advance for your thoughts and help.
Matthew 7:6 Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn again and rend you.
Praying for you brother
Hope the family can be back together soon!
December 20th, 2024
Court will be sometime in March. Ariel thanks everyone for your thoughts and prayers and ask that you keep him in your prayers. Looking forward to having him home.
November 20th, 2024
Ariel's new court date has been set for Jan. 13, 2025. Ariel is doing well and wants to thank everyone for your generous donations, thoughts and prayers. Thank you and please keep Ariel in your thoughts. Thank you again.
July 27th, 2024
Thanks to everyone who has supported Ariel’s campaign with donations, thoughts and prayers. His trial is scheduled for September 16, 2024. Let’s hope he comes home that day. Thanks to everyone.
June 3rd, 2024
Ariel is doing fine, and he wants to thanks everyone who has supported and donated. He is very grateful. Hopes to see y’all soon.
Keep him in your thoughts. Thank you everyone.
