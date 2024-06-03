Campaign Image

Help Ariel Patriot Candle Co

Raised:

 USD $2,758

Campaign created by Nereida Ramos

Campaign funds will be received by Nereida Ramos

Help Ariel Patriot Candle Co

My son Ariel, was taken into custody in May 02, 2024, on bogus charges. This has crippled his finances since he is a small business owner. Any help will be greatly appreciated. Ariel thanks you all in advance for your thoughts and help.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Old Iron
$ 10.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

GabAnon
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Brother Tyler
$ 125.00 USD
6 months ago

Matthew 7:6 Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn again and rend you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
7 months ago

Gypsycrusader
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for you brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Hope the family can be back together soon!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Old Iron
$ 5.00 USD
7 months ago

Updates

Update #4

December 20th, 2024

Court will be sometime in March. Ariel thanks everyone for your thoughts and prayers and ask that you keep him in your prayers.  Looking forward to having him home.  

Update #3

November 20th, 2024

Ariel's new court date has been set for Jan. 13, 2025. Ariel is doing well and wants to thank everyone for your generous donations, thoughts and prayers. Thank you and please keep Ariel in your thoughts. Thank you again.

Update #2

July 27th, 2024

Thanks to everyone who has supported Ariel’s campaign with donations, thoughts and prayers. His trial is scheduled for September 16, 2024. Let’s hope he comes home that day. Thanks to everyone.

Update

June 3rd, 2024

Ariel is doing fine, and he wants to thanks everyone who has supported and donated. He is very grateful.  Hopes to see y’all soon.  

Keep him in your thoughts. Thank you everyone. 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo