Patrick Hampton Kidney Foundation

The hardest part of my journey is now upon me.I’m officially listed on the kidney transplant list.

I’m a Christian husband of 21 years and a father of four boys.





I’ve had to meet with countless social workers and counselors to understand how this process works and how to ask people to donate a live kidney to me.





They have explained to me that organ donors are special people that God placed on earth and must be asked and God will move on their hearts on my behalf. They have seen it happen countless times.





My wait time for a deceased persons’s kidney is 6-7 years. So in the mean time, if I survive long enough, I must continue to ask people while I wait on the list.





This is the process. Your blood and your tissue must match. This can only be determined by evaluation and testing.





My blood type is O- and my health insurance pays for the evaluation and procedure. If you are healthy and interested in being a live donor, please inbox me or email me @ministerpatrick@gmail.com.





I will post this every Thursday night until I find a match.





Thank You!!!

-Patrick Hampton

The Patrick Perspective