Celebrating Pastor Reggie Bowie Home





Our father, Reggie Bowie, was a devoted pastor, a loving father, and a faithful servant of the Lord. Throughout his life, he dedicated himself to spreading God’s love, ministering to countless people, and bringing hope to those in need. His unwavering faith and compassion touched the hearts of so many, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.





As a pastor, he guided others in their walk with Christ, always leading by example with humility, kindness, and strength. Whether it was through his powerful sermons, heartfelt prayers, or simple acts of service, our father was a true reflection of God’s love on Earth.





While we grieve his loss, we also celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind—a legacy of faith, love, and selfless service. As we come together to honor his memory, your support to cover the costs of his funeral and memorial services is appreciated.





If you’ve been touched by his ministry, his friendship, or his kindness, we invite you to contribute in any way you feel led. Your generosity will not only help us lay him to rest but also allow us to honor his life in a way that reflects the deep love and faith he shared with the world.





We are deeply grateful for your prayers, support, and contributions during this time. Thank you for helping us celebrate the life of a man who gave so much to others.





With love and gratitude,

His children

Honoring the Life and Legacy of Pastor Reggie Bowie