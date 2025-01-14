Celebrating Pastor Reggie Bowie Home

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $1,975
To the family, our deepest condolences. Pastor Reggie was a a very special man of GOD. We will miss you.
Love you Uncle Reggie you always had kind words and loving advice for me.
Our prayers and hope for comfort go out to your family during this time of transition. We love all of you.
Pastor Reggie, what an honor and a blessing to get to know you . We will keep in our hearts all your love, advice, prayers and encouragement. You finished the race!
We love Pastor Reggie ❤️ We will continue to keep your family in our thoughts and prayers ♥️
Our deepest Condolences, continued prayers for your beautiful family. 🙏 ❤️
Dear Danielle and family, I am so sorry for your loss! Your dad was a dear man! Please know you and your sweet Mama remain in my prayers! Love, Jeanette
Well Done And Faithful Servant of God and Forever Friend -Your children, your family and your church will carry your legacy of souls for all future generations! You are already missed now-but you are with our Heavenly Father who called you home on a Sunday (the Lords day). See you again in eternity with our Lord and Savior-Jesus himself!
