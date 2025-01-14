Campaign Image

Celebrating Pastor Reggie Bowie Home

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $1,975

Campaign created by Alejandra Robertson

Celebrating Pastor Reggie Bowie Home

Honoring the Life and Legacy of Pastor Reggie Bowie

Our father, Reggie Bowie, was a devoted pastor, a loving father, and a faithful servant of the Lord. Throughout his life, he dedicated himself to spreading God’s love, ministering to countless people, and bringing hope to those in need. His unwavering faith and compassion touched the hearts of so many, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.

As a pastor, he guided others in their walk with Christ, always leading by example with humility, kindness, and strength. Whether it was through his powerful sermons, heartfelt prayers, or simple acts of service, our father was a true reflection of God’s love on Earth.

While we grieve his loss, we also celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind—a legacy of faith, love, and selfless service. As we come together to honor his memory, your support to cover the costs of his funeral and memorial services is appreciated. 

If you’ve been touched by his ministry, his friendship, or his kindness, we invite you to contribute in any way you feel led. Your generosity will not only help us lay him to rest but also allow us to honor his life in a way that reflects the deep love and faith he shared with the world.

We are deeply grateful for your prayers, support, and contributions during this time. Thank you for helping us celebrate the life of a man who gave so much to others.

With love and gratitude,
His children
Recent Donations
Show:
Diane Herrera
$ 100.00 USD
4 minutes ago

To the family, our deepest condolences. Pastor Reggie was a a very special man of GOD. We will miss you.

Reise Hooper
$ 25.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Courtney Reise
$ 100.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Love you Uncle Reggie you always had kind words and loving advice for me.

Jonathan and Tif Swinson
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Our prayers and hope for comfort go out to your family during this time of transition. We love all of you.

Emilio Yanira Zamorano
$ 150.00 USD
4 hours ago

Pastor Reggie, what an honor and a blessing to get to know you . We will keep in our hearts all your love, advice, prayers and encouragement. You finished the race!

Anthony Catrina Hernandez
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

We love Pastor Reggie ❤️ We will continue to keep your family in our thoughts and prayers ♥️

Raylyn Duran
$ 250.00 USD
15 hours ago

Delgado Family
$ 100.00 USD
16 hours ago

Dr Kimberly Hall-Snowden
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

Steve and Rose Martinez
$ 100.00 USD
18 hours ago

Our deepest Condolences, continued prayers for your beautiful family. 🙏 ❤️

Jeanette Shattuck
$ 100.00 USD
18 hours ago

Dear Danielle and family, I am so sorry for your loss! Your dad was a dear man! Please know you and your sweet Mama remain in my prayers! Love, Jeanette

Matthews Family
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

Nick Romo
$ 200.00 USD
19 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

Brizuela Family
$ 300.00 USD
19 hours ago

Well Done And Faithful Servant of God and Forever Friend -Your children, your family and your church will carry your legacy of souls for all future generations! You are already missed now-but you are with our Heavenly Father who called you home on a Sunday (the Lords day). See you again in eternity with our Lord and Savior-Jesus himself!

Jesse Gutierrez
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo