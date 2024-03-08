Parsonage For Pastor Juan Jose Nieto In Mexico

Goal:
USD $5,900
Raised:
USD $1,450
Campaign funds will be received by Samuel Honnold
Pastor Nieto is a hardworking Christian evangelist in San Fernando, about two hours from the Texas border. This city is known for cartel violence and disappearances, but the Gospel of Jesus Christ has deep roots here too, thanks to brothers like him. Nieto was radically saved out of a difficult youth, the typical poverty of the region, and drug addiction. He has been serving the Lord for almost 40 years. Brother Nieto has never been married, but he loves children and does a radio show reaching out to them every Friday. Known for clown ministry in all San Fernando, at parties, and in the town square, he gives out balloons & candy, along with Gospel tracts. A dynamic and serious preacher in adult services, he admonishes believers to not just read the Word, but to scrutinize it. He does his best on this, even though reading has always been a challenge for him. He peddles fresh bread in the early mornings and ice cream in the afternoons. It is hard work, and doesn't pay much. He has given his best years to the LORD and is well into his 50s. He has never had his own home, and the need is getting urgent as he is talking seriously of marrying a sister in the Lord about his age from Monterrey. I would love to see him have a helpmate and partner in ministry, so I have helped him design his own little concrete house, 5 meters square (Click the arrows on the pic above to see the PLANS, construction progress, and VIDEO of Nieto and his guest on the radio. FYI, that is me, Pastor Sam, in the white jacket broadcasting with him). He has the land from a government grant. The groundbreaking was a month ago and the corner "castillos" or towers have already been dug out and set in concrete. What makes the need critical is that he could lose the granted land if the house in not ready for move-in by the end of the year, only six weeks away. He has a NEW mattress (something many jungle pastors never attain), curtains, towels, and various odds & ends, but this campaign will buy the windows, blocks, cement, and labor to get it done on time. If donations come in on the side or the goal is exceeded, he may get a water tank and a little furniture. If you speak Spanish, you are welcome to reach out to Pastor Nieto on Facebook or listen to him Fridays at 11AM Texas Time on RadioMilagro89.5. #GivingTuesday
In Jesus name
A number of donations have come in, both in "moneda nacional" (Mexican Pesos), and building materials donated in-kind, to really get this project off the ground!
August 6th, 2024
We have gotten about US$1,400.00 in offline donations, which has enabled the ground preparation beneath and around the foundation. These donations were made in national currency, and not dollars from the USA. I believe every missions project should eventually be locally sustained and controlled., and getting some funding from within the Republic of Mexico is a huge step in that direction.
On a modern, tall building, construction often goes on for two years before the building breaks out of the ground! Pastor Nieto's house is no skyscraper, but we wanted it on a firm footing high above the floodplain.
From Luke 6: 45A good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil: for of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh. 46And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say? 47Whosoever cometh to me, and heareth my sayings, and doeth them, I will shew you to whom he is like: 48He is like a man which built an house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock: and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it: for it was founded upon a rock. 49But he that heareth, and doeth not, is like a man that without a foundation built an house upon the earth; against which the stream did beat vehemently, and immediately it fell; and the ruin of that house was great.
March 8th, 2024
Dear friends, thank you for your interest in this campaign, a worthy cause to accommodate this hardworking pastor. Since the first of the year has passed, Brother Nieto is in peril of losing the government land-grant that his house is being built on. It is a race against the clock, and we don't know when the next wave of threatenings will come. His construction is ahead of many others around him, but it is very necessary that he make progress as soon as possible. Your donation will go directly to materials and labor, and the job site will show action within days of your gift. Please don't be discouraged that we may lose everything we have built. Be courageous in heart, like those who built the wall of Jerusalem with Nehemiah in "troubled times" (Daniel 9:25). "LET US RISE UP AND BUILD" Nehemiah 2:18
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.