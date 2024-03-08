Parsonage For Pastor Juan Jose Nieto In Mexico

Pastor Nieto is a hardworking Christian evangelist in San Fernando, about two hours from the Texas border. This city is known for cartel violence and disappearances, but the Gospel of Jesus Christ has deep roots here too, thanks to brothers like him. Nieto was radically saved out of a difficult youth, the typical poverty of the region, and drug addiction. He has been serving the Lord for almost 40 years. Brother Nieto has never been married, but he loves children and does a radio show reaching out to them every Friday. Known for clown ministry in all San Fernando, at parties, and in the town square, he gives out balloons & candy, along with Gospel tracts. A dynamic and serious preacher in adult services, he admonishes believers to not just read the Word, but to scrutinize it. He does his best on this, even though reading has always been a challenge for him. He peddles fresh bread in the early mornings and ice cream in the afternoons. It is hard work, and doesn't pay much. He has given his best years to the LORD and is well into his 50s. He has never had his own home, and the need is getting urgent as he is talking seriously of marrying a sister in the Lord about his age from Monterrey. I would love to see him have a helpmate and partner in ministry, so I have helped him design his own little concrete house, 5 meters square (Click the arrows on the pic above to see the PLANS, construction progress, and VIDEO of Nieto and his guest on the radio. FYI, that is me, Pastor Sam, in the white jacket broadcasting with him). He has the land from a government grant. The groundbreaking was a month ago and the corner "castillos" or towers have already been dug out and set in concrete. What makes the need critical is that he could lose the granted land if the house in not ready for move-in by the end of the year, only six weeks away. He has a NEW mattress (something many jungle pastors never attain), curtains, towels, and various odds & ends, but this campaign will buy the windows, blocks, cement, and labor to get it done on time. If donations come in on the side or the goal is exceeded, he may get a water tank and a little furniture. If you speak Spanish, you are welcome to reach out to Pastor Nieto on Facebook or listen to him Fridays at 11AM Texas Time on RadioMilagro89.5. #GivingTuesday