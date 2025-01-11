Support Pastor Jim & Etta Myers Emergency Fund

This is a call out for immediate prayer and financial support for a wonderful elder Pastor and his dear sweet wife, Pastor Jim and Etta Myers.





Pastor Jim had to reluctantly retire after serving the Wamic, Oregon community for nearly 17 years to recover from his third tough battle with cancer. They have no retirement, and they only retired because of the obvious health challenges and the assumption they would immediately begin receiving a modest SS income.





However, after a very difficult move, facing serious medical issues with constant trips to the ER, Social Security chose to hold up payment to them for an indeterminate amount of time, leaving them with no adequate income to even pay for food, gas, utilities, or basic living expenses.





The immediate goal of $2500 is to at least get them through January as SS is unable to give them a date when the paperwork issue will be resolved. Could be months, so they may need additional help to get them through this difficult time.





So please consider supporting Pastor Jim and Etta Myers, who have dedicated their entire life to the service and help of others, by either prayer, a onetime gift, or even continued monthly support.





Thank you so very much and may God bless you mightily for your help and support. Matthew, 25: 34-40