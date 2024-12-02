Campaign Image

Worst drought in Zambia in two decades!

Goal:

 CAD $8,000

Raised:

 CAD $1,535

One of the Pastors in Zambia that I met and became very close to farms maze like many in the area. They’ve had a very bad drought for the past two years so it’s been difficult to say the least for him and his family in the church. There are many disabled in the church that are looked after by Pastor Martin and his church.

He’s praying that he will be able to fund a project to get a water pump and holding tank to take water from the river near by and use a smaller solar system and pump to do drip irrigation!

The cost of a system would be approximately $8,000 Canadian. This system would allow the crops to not be dependent on manual watering in 40C degree weather and could boost productivity immensely. If you would like to help an incredible man, a local leader and pastor in the heart of Africa please reach out and pm me.

We’ve been supporting Pastor Martin and know that every dollar we send not only makes a huge difference in their life’s but affects the whole community!

Thank you and God Bless!

Mike Willson

Recent Donations
Tim
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
1 month ago

God bless with wisdom psa 37:23-26

Response from Campaign Owner:

"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you... Numbers 6:24-26" By Michael Willson

Joe and Wendy
$ 60.00 CAD
1 month ago

Best of luck to you. A worthy project for sure!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you guys so much! We appreciate the support:) " By Michael Willson

Dan Vincent
$ 250.00 CAD
1 month ago

Nice work Mike!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much Dan!! " By Michael Willson

Sandy
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

