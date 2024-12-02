Worst drought in Zambia in two decades!

One of the Pastors in Zambia that I met and became very close to farms maze like many in the area. They’ve had a very bad drought for the past two years so it’s been difficult to say the least for him and his family in the church. There are many disabled in the church that are looked after by Pastor Martin and his church.

He’s praying that he will be able to fund a project to get a water pump and holding tank to take water from the river near by and use a smaller solar system and pump to do drip irrigation!

The cost of a system would be approximately $8,000 Canadian. This system would allow the crops to not be dependent on manual watering in 40C degree weather and could boost productivity immensely. If you would like to help an incredible man, a local leader and pastor in the heart of Africa please reach out and pm me.

We’ve been supporting Pastor Martin and know that every dollar we send not only makes a huge difference in their life’s but affects the whole community!

Thank you and God Bless!

Mike Willson