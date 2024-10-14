Help Us Get Through This Rough Patch

Dear Friends, Family, and Ministry 167 Family,

I come to you today with a humble and heavy heart. Life has thrown us a curveball, and while we see hope on the horizon, we find ourselves in a place where we need a little help to bridge the gap.

In mid-November, I was unexpectedly laid off from my job. This happened right in the middle of the Christmas season, a time that’s already financially demanding. By the grace of God, I’ve been blessed to find a new job that I’ll be starting on Monday. However, the past month and a half without a steady income has completely depleted our savings, and we’re barely holding on.

The end is near, and we’re so grateful for this new opportunity. But as we wait for those first paychecks to come, we’re struggling to keep up with bills and provide for our family. That’s why we’re reaching out to ask for your help.

If you feel led, we would be incredibly grateful for any support you can offer. Whether it’s a donation to help us get through these next few weeks or simply lifting us up in prayer, we would deeply appreciate it. Every gift, no matter how small, is a blessing and a testament to God’s faithfulness through His people.

Thank you for considering our need, for your prayers, and for walking this journey with us. God is good, and we trust that He will provide through the love and generosity of His people.

If you’re able to give, you can do so directly through this page. And if you’re not in a position to give financially, we welcome your prayers for peace, provision, and wisdom as we navigate this season.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being there for us.

With gratitude and love,

Pastor Henry