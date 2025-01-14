Pastor Chuck goes Bionic!

I started this to help our Pastor, Chuck Bernal, with his medical bills. He's dealt with a degenerative spine disease for the past 25 years. He recently had to have a spinal fusion to try and deal with pain and maintain his mobility. Chuck has been through a lot of pain and suffering in his life. This plus a rough start in life with a family that was flawed. I have NEVER know anyone who loved Jesus and people more than he does. He is never without a smile and a hug for anyone he meets and he tells me and everyone in our church every chance he gets how valued they are to him. We love him with all of our hearts and helping him meet his personal financial needs would mean so much. Thank you for your help. And even if you can't donate right now, please share this on your own social pages to spread the word about this amazing man. And come to Lifepointe in Crowley some time. We would love to have you!