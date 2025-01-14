Pastor Chuck goes Bionic!

Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Chuck Bernal
I started this to help our Pastor, Chuck Bernal, with his medical bills. He's dealt with a degenerative spine disease for the past 25 years. He recently had to have a spinal fusion to try and deal with pain and maintain his mobility. Chuck has been through a lot of pain and suffering in his life. This plus a rough start in life with a family that was flawed. I have NEVER know anyone who loved Jesus and people more than he does. He is never without a smile and a hug for anyone he meets and he tells me and everyone in our church every chance he gets how valued they are to him. We love him with all of our hearts and helping him meet his personal financial needs would mean so much. Thank you for your help. And even if you can't donate right now, please share this on your own social pages to spread the word about this amazing man. And come to Lifepointe in Crowley some time. We would love to have you!
May these funds help in your physical and financial healing.
We all love you so much Chuck! You are a bright light in a dark world and you better heal up quick because there's so much to do!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.