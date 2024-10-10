MRS ANNIE PASHANE FUNERAL

Dear community,

The Pashane family recently experienced the tragic loss of their beloved mother, Mrs Annie Pashane. Mrs Pashane was a mother to our dedicated member Stella Namwali who is a wife to the MSA president Mr Mphatso Namwali.

Her sudden passing has left the family devastated and in need of our support.

We have set up this fundraiser as is our tradition to help the Pashane family cover the funeral expenses and provide some financial relief during this incredibly difficult time. Your generous donation will help ensure that Mrs Pashane is honored in the way she deserves.

Thank you for standing with the Pashane and Namwali families.