MRS ANNIE PASHANE FUNERAL

Dear community,

The Pashane family recently experienced the tragic loss of their beloved mother, Mrs Annie Pashane. Mrs Pashane was a mother to our dedicated member Stella Namwali who is a wife to the MSA president Mr Mphatso Namwali.

Her sudden passing has left the family devastated and in need of our support.

We have set up this fundraiser as is our tradition to help the Pashane family cover the funeral expenses and provide some financial relief during this incredibly difficult time. Your generous donation will help ensure that Mrs Pashane is honored in the way she deserves.

Thank you for standing with the Pashane and Namwali families.

Recent Donations
Elliottt and Luse Nyasulu
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

May God comfort you.

Jaster Nyasulu
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Contribution to MRS ANNIE PASHANE FUNERAL

Chipi Chisao
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

KALIMWAYI BANDA
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

GIFT Ligomeka
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Zagwazatha CHIROMBO
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Damien Banda
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Victoria Mwanza
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Yvonne Chitekwe
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

May her soul rest in eternal peace. Thinking and praying for the families during this difficult time.

Khetwayo Wanda
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Chipepeso

Muzithe Kachama
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Gregory and Grace Mulema
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Our heartfelt condolences. May the good Lord comfort the whole family

Aonenji Berg
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Herbert and Brunetta Band
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Thoko Chimbalanga
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Goes towards Mrs Annie Pashane funeral, Mhsrip, Sorry to the family in this hard time may the almighty God give you strength,,,,

Esther Kumwenda
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

My condolences

Jayson and Sheilla Nyasul
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

For Mrs. Pashane funeral. From Jayson & Sheilla Nyasulu

Don Banda
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

May the Lord comfort you during this difficult time

