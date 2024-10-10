Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $275
Campaign funds will be received by MPHATSO NAMWALI
Dear community,
The Pashane family recently experienced the tragic loss of their beloved mother, Mrs Annie Pashane. Mrs Pashane was a mother to our dedicated member Stella Namwali who is a wife to the MSA president Mr Mphatso Namwali.
Her sudden passing has left the family devastated and in need of our support.
We have set up this fundraiser as is our tradition to help the Pashane family cover the funeral expenses and provide some financial relief during this incredibly difficult time. Your generous donation will help ensure that Mrs Pashane is honored in the way she deserves.
Thank you for standing with the Pashane and Namwali families.
May God comfort you.
Contribution to MRS ANNIE PASHANE FUNERAL
May her soul rest in eternal peace. Thinking and praying for the families during this difficult time.
Chipepeso
Our heartfelt condolences. May the good Lord comfort the whole family
May her soul rest in eternal peace.
Goes towards Mrs Annie Pashane funeral, Mhsrip, Sorry to the family in this hard time may the almighty God give you strength,,,,
My condolences
For Mrs. Pashane funeral. From Jayson & Sheilla Nyasulu
May the Lord comfort you during this difficult time
