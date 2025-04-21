Medical travel expenses For Parker & Madison

Hello everyone,

As some of you may know Madison and Parker were in a very tragic ATV accident. They were both life flighted to Lehigh valley cedar Crest hospital. Madison was released yesterday and is on the mend of recovering.

Unfortunately Parker has suffered a major spinal cord injury that has required him having to be flown to chop where his medical team was being prepared for surgery on 4/21 for his spinal cord injury.





With everything going on this has left the family with being unable to go to work for an extended period of time and we are unsure what the future holds moving forward. Anna and Brian are not ones to ever ask anyone for help so us as a family have taken things into our hands and want to help with the burden of traveling to chop, lodging awhile at chop, as well as medical expenses. If you can please find it in your heart to share this and donate if you can, it will be greatly appreciated!! As well as sending prayers to the Brode family!! Thank you!!!