Medical travel expenses For Parker & Madison

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,015

Campaign created by Shannon Schwalm

Hello everyone, 

As some of you may know Madison and Parker were in a very tragic ATV accident. They were both life flighted to Lehigh valley cedar Crest hospital. Madison was released yesterday and is on the mend of recovering. 

Unfortunately Parker has suffered a major spinal cord injury that has required him having to be flown to chop where his medical team was being prepared for surgery on 4/21 for his spinal cord injury. 


With everything going on this has left the family with being unable to go to work for an extended period of time and we are unsure what the future holds moving forward. Anna and Brian are not ones to ever ask anyone for help so us as a family have taken things into our hands and want to help with the burden of traveling to chop, lodging awhile at chop, as well as medical expenses. If you can please find it in your heart to share this and donate if you can, it will be greatly appreciated!! As well as sending prayers to the Brode family!! Thank you!!! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
Just now

Sending prayers

Miss Williams
$ 50.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Ashley Ryan
$ 50.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Bobby and Cass Moucheron
$ 250.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Prayers to you guys.

Tim and Paula Gutsie
$ 25.00 USD
12 minutes ago

🙏🏻 for strength and healing Dear God we pray

Andrea Watkins
$ 100.00 USD
24 minutes ago

Amber Linkhorst
$ 25.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Praying for Parker ❤️🙏🏻

Debbie Walker
$ 25.00 USD
27 minutes ago

May God bless you and heal you, Parker, and May the Blessed Mother wrap her mantle around you and hold you close. ♥️

Jennifer Paisley
$ 50.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Thinking of you all 💕

Heidi L
$ 100.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Praying for your family!

Kelly Sinn
$ 50.00 USD
34 minutes ago

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
34 minutes ago

The Bones Family
$ 30.00 USD
38 minutes ago

Ashley
$ 25.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Many prays for Parker and family! 💙💕

Isabella Edwards
$ 10.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Praying for them❤️

Nick Wolff
$ 50.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Tom-Andi Scheitrum
$ 100.00 USD
56 minutes ago

We love you Parker and Madi.. our prayers go out to all of you!!

Kasey Stevens
$ 25.00 USD
58 minutes ago

