Campaign Image

Keep Park Woods Pool Open

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $600

Campaign created by Nathalie V Antus

Campaign funds will be received by Edna Adams

My friend, Edna Adams, who has run a local neighborhood pool for kids and their families for the past 18 years, needs help keeping the pool open, and all its repairs. Just a little bit will go a long way. Thanks so much for considering ❤️

Recent Donations
Show:
ValMom
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for everything that you do for the kids in the community 🥰

Evcatt
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Swim minnows swim!

