Pardon Senator Jon Woods

Imprisoned for 18 YEARS - Forgotten by America

Jon Woods was a State Senator from Arkansas from 2013 to 2017. Jon was known in the legislature for getting things done, and done well. A kind, creative, and gentle man - Jon rarely met a challenge he couldn't meet. He sponsored 103 bills that became law, pushed for the establishment of nearly a dozen task forces and commissions, and passed four constitutional amendments. Restricted by term limits that then allowed only three terms in the state House of Representatives, Woods decided to run for the Arkansas State Senate for District 7 and was elected in 2012.

During his first term he showed his ability to bring people of differing points of view together by making Arkansas' first Umbilical Cord Blood Bank a reality. This institution harvests primitive stem cells from umbilical cords, helping advance stem cell research without abandoning his pro-life convictions. He also sponsored legislation that helped amend the Arkansas State Constitution granting the citizens of Arkansas the right to hunt, fish, trap, and harvest wildlife. In his third and final term in the Arkansas House of Representatives in the 88th General Assembly in 2011, Woods took on sex offenders, increasing the penalties for sex crimes and expanding notification to the public about sex offenders living in their neighborhoods.

The FBI destroyed exculpatory evidence in his case; a violation of Brady Law that SHOULD have resulted in all charges being dropped, but instead- Jon has languished in prison for almost 7 years while FBI Agent Robert Cessario walked free with a 6-month home detention, three years probation, slap on the wrist.

Jon Woods was the ONLY elected official in the state of Arkansas to endorse Trump in 2016 and now he needs our help to get his pardon petition to the President. He is deserving and has sat too long in a cage. He was denied compassionate release to attend his father's funeral, and has suffered unnecessary health issues while in BOP custody.

When the plight of J6ers became known to America, Jon had already been forgotten. It's time to end that now.