Tzanchanim (Paratroopers) Brigade 890 Gear Fund 🪂





Hi, my name is Jacob Maimran and I am a Lone Soldier from Long Island, New York. I made aliyah in December 2022 because I love Israel and have always felt a strong connection to Judaism based on my upbringing and Jewish education. A big part of me felt like it was my duty to serve in the IDF and over a year later, I am proud of my decision and accomplishments. I am honored to be serving in the Paratroopers Brigade and believe that I am fulfilling my dream of protecting the nation of Israel in the most meaningful way possible as part of my IDF military service.





Today, I serve as an infantry soldier in the front line as part of the 890th Battalion of the Paratrooper Brigade. My unit and I were in Khan Yunis for about a month and for the past few weeks, we have been guarding the Israeli — Gazan border and protecting Kibbutz Be’eri. During this time, the IDF has provided us with the majority of the necessary gear and equipment needed to properly fulfill our commitment to defending Israel. However, there are a few items that we would like to have during the rest of our service such as a soft shells (jackets), tactical flashlights, knee pads, combat gloves, boots, gun straps and other necessary items to be comfortable and well supported during our service in and out of Gaza.





While the IDF has done its best to provide us with as much of the essential equipment to fight the war, we are still in need of some additional and adequate gear. Your kindness and generosity for the Tzanchanim will be greatly appreciated! עם ישראל חי!





תודה רבה,

Jacob Maimran - יעקב מימרן







