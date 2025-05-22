ParagonED 2025 Legacy Fund

Support the 2025 Legacy Fund – Equip the Next Generation with Purpose, Skills, and Faith

ParagonED is more than a school — it’s a movement to restore purpose, creativity, and faith into education. Founded in Frisco, Texas, ParagonED is a K-12 private microschool built on three transformative pillars: Critical Life Skills, Business Experience, and Kingdom Values. These are not buzzwords to us — they are the foundation of how we prepare students for real life, not just standardized tests.

We believe education should spark curiosity, build confidence, and create courageous leaders who know who they are and why they were created. At ParagonED, our students learn how to manage money, launch businesses, speak publicly, navigate interpersonal conflict, and understand their God-given identity — all while meeting or exceeding academic standards in a highly personalized environment.

Two Campuses, One Mission: Build Disciples, Not Just Graduates

What started as a dream in a single Frisco location is growing quickly. Thanks to strong community support and the clear need for education alternatives, we are now preparing to open our second campus in Grapevine, Texas in Fall 2025. This new campus will double our reach, allowing more families to experience a relationship centered, highly customized education rooted in Biblical truth and real-world readiness.

But with growth comes cost — and this is where you come in.

Why the 2025 Legacy Fund?

The 2025 Legacy Fund is our initiative to secure the final renovation and furniture needs for both our Frisco and Grapevine campuses. These are not luxuries — they are essentials. From desks, whiteboards, and collaborative furniture to renovations that ensure safe, welcoming, and functional learning environments, this campaign ensures we can open our doors fully equipped to serve.

Every dollar raised through the Legacy Fund goes directly toward renovation, furniture, and student equipment:

Final construction and renovation costs at both campuses

Classroom and common area furniture (tables, chairs, storage, soft seating)

Business Lab and Studio equipment for student entrepreneurs

Financial aid scholarships for families who are aligned with our mission but need support

Tools and supplies to bring our unique curriculum to life

We are not funded by a large district or government dollars. Our sustainability depends on tuition and generous donors like you who believe in restoring bold, faith-driven education.

What Makes ParagonED Different?

At ParagonED, students don’t just memorize facts — they create, lead, and serve. A 9th grader might pitch a business to a real investor. A 7th grader might run a food stand at a local farmer’s market. A 5th grader might lead a devotional or learn how to create a monthly budget. Every student is seen as capable, called, and accountable — not just for academic growth, but for character and purpose.

We have intentionally created an environment where students are known and valued, where parents are empowered partners, and where faith is central, not compartmentalized.

We teach public speaking and debate to help students find their voice.

We run business days where even our youngest students earn money, make change, and handle customer service.

We explore the Bible deeply, inviting students to apply truth to everyday life and decision-making.

We emphasize leadership, integrity, and compassion in every part of the curriculum.

Why We Need You

When you give to the 2025 Legacy Fund, you’re not just helping us buy furniture or finish a building — you’re helping us build a legacy of leaders.

You’re helping a 6th grader feel confident enough to present their idea.

You’re giving a single mom the opportunity to place her child in a safe, faith-filled community.

You’re helping a high schooler discover their purpose and launch their first business.

You’re investing in a generation of believers who will enter college, careers, and culture with wisdom, courage, and clarity.

How You Can Help

Give generously — every dollar counts and brings us closer to being ready for Fall 2025.

Share this campaign with your church, family, business, or small group.

Sponsor a space — dedicate a classroom, business lab, or reading nook in honor of your family or a loved one.

Pray with us — we know God has called us to this work, and your prayers sustain us just as much as your giving.

We are grateful beyond words for every donor, family, and community partner who has walked with us so far. The Legacy Fund is about more than just facilities — it’s about futures. Together, we can build something that will impact generations.

Join us in making history. Leave a legacy that lasts.

NOTE: ParagonED is a 501C3 nonprofit. If you would like your donation to be tax deductible, please email us at info@paragoned.org to get your tax giving form.








