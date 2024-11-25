PANKA Family Fire Relief

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $3,125
Campaign funds will be received by Mary Aschenbrenner
On the afternoon of November 23, Nick and Mary received a phone call that their house was on fire. Several loud explosions were heard throughout the community and their house and all its contents were not able to be saved. Many people have reached out asking how they can help so please consider donating to help them with the insurance deductibles and to help them get back on their feet after this devastating loss. Thank you all for your help & prayers. Through the grace of God, no one was injured and all of the animals are accounted for.
Love and prayers lifted up in thanksgiving for your safety and strength to endure these trials.
We love you guys!
Love and prayers to you all
I have many gently used baby items (swing, paknplay, highchair, baby tub, sit-me-up chair, bouncer, toys, clothes) that I would be glad to donate to Nick and Mary.
Glad all of you are safe. Strength to you all through this difficult process.
