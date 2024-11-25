Campaign Image

PANKA Family Fire Relief

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $3,125

Campaign created by Tiffany LeMaster

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Aschenbrenner

PANKA Family Fire Relief

On the afternoon of November 23, Nick and Mary received a phone call that their house was on fire. Several loud explosions were heard throughout the community and their house and all its contents were not able to be saved. Many people have reached out asking how they can help so please consider donating to help them with the insurance deductibles and to help them get back on their feet after this devastating loss. Thank you all for your help & prayers. Through the grace of God, no one was injured and all of the animals are accounted for.

Recent Donations
Show:
Dee Earleywine
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Unc and AC
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and prayers lifted up in thanksgiving for your safety and strength to endure these trials.

Jerry and Jodi
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you guys!

Tyler and Julie Mayfield
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Brian Odau
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Aaron Rooker
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary Schauwitzer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Monica Taritas
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and prayers to you all

Laura Miller
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Rachel
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I have many gently used baby items (swing, paknplay, highchair, baby tub, sit-me-up chair, bouncer, toys, clothes) that I would be glad to donate to Nick and Mary.

BrentandPenny
$ 1700.00 USD
1 month ago

Glad all of you are safe. Strength to you all through this difficult process.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Gail Patefield
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo