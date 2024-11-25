PANKA Family Fire Relief

On the afternoon of November 23, Nick and Mary received a phone call that their house was on fire. Several loud explosions were heard throughout the community and their house and all its contents were not able to be saved. Many people have reached out asking how they can help so please consider donating to help them with the insurance deductibles and to help them get back on their feet after this devastating loss. Thank you all for your help & prayers. Through the grace of God, no one was injured and all of the animals are accounted for.