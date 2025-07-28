Keep Pamela Acker Researching and Writing

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $19,160
Campaign funds will be received by Pamela Acker
In December of 2020, just a few short days before an EUA of national note, the Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation published my first book: Vaccination, A Catholic Perspective. Since then, I have spend countless hours researching, speaking, and continuing to write - including co-authoring a high school biology textbook. This fall, the Kolbe Center, which has been funding my work full-time since December of 2021, notified me that their donations are insufficient to cover another year of full-time work. And that's where this campaign comes in - to help keep me researching and writing for another year.
There is so much yet to do! Spring and fall include travel around the country to speak at seminars and conferences, while summer and winter find me at home researching and preparing written materials. All seasons bring emails to answer, especially from concerned souls who want to know whether the medication they're taking or considering is free from the taint of abortion in its development and production.
Big projects are on the horizon, too. A K-12 philosophy of science education, along with specific homeschool curriculum recommendations, should be published soon - both in article and video formats. An update to the vaccine book, complete with a new chapter on polio, another new chapter on the connection between vaccines and abortion, and of course a new section on current vaccines, has been in development and needs a few more months of research before it can be prepared for print. An all-new book, on an authentically Catholic medical paradigm - based on our understanding of the body as designed by God - is next on the list.
If you've been positively impacted by my work or the work of the Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation, please consider giving to this fund! All donations go directly to support my daily living expenses (including medical bills for my still very under-functional ankle), and take some of that pressure to provide off of the Kolbe Center.
You can also donate directly to the Kolbe Center at this link: https://www.kolbecenter.org/donate/ If you do, please mention my name when you send in your donation so they will know it's to help keep me employed.
May God reward you for your generosity!
You always have our prayers and we always have your back 👍🏻. Keep your spirits up and the great work!
Keep up your great work! L,M & R
Thank you for your prayers and the work you do. May God continue to bless you and guide you in your beautiful vocation. In Jesus' name. Amen
Thank you for your work and may the Lord reward you.
Thanks for your work. God bless and keep you
Some extra help with your exigent circumstances ! L, M, and R
Thank you for your work! May the Lord continue to bless it and you!
Keep up the good work!
July 28th, 2025
Thank you again to all the generous supporters who have donated through this platform! The campaign has been re-opened in an effort to raise some additional funds to help cover on-going medical expenses for degenerative issues that have surfaced as a result of the ankle injury I sustained that never healed. Please prayerfully consider making a one-time or recurring donation, as your support keeps me able to continue to write and research on important (and politically incorrect) topics at a time when this information is still sorely needed, and it takes a significant burden off of the Kolbe Center. And, of course, please pray for me - the prayers of good people like yourselves are the only reason my ministry has continued. May God bless you!
As an update on what I've been up to this year: travel has been minimal because of my physical condition, but I have read a lot more than I normally would during a busy travel season and I have so much more to add to the new edition of my book! It is both exciting and a bit overwhelming at times. Writing is currently in progress, and should hopefully be completed this calendar year.
October 28th, 2024
Thank you so much to everyone who donated to this campaign in 2024! We successfully funded another year of my research for the Kolbe Center, including lots of travel, the development of several new talks, and work on the updated vaccine book. Keep that project in your prayers, and God willing we will publish it in the spring of 2025.
For now, this campaign is closed, but if you would like to make a donation for the 2025 fiscal year you can do so by going to https://kolbecenter.org/donate/ - please just make sure you make a note that the donation is for my work, so it will get earmarked for the right fund.
Check back to GiveSendGo in early 2025 for any additional updates about the work of the Kolbe Center or help with our funding!
June 25th, 2024
May God bless and reward everyone who has helped out with this campaign so far - I've been amazed at how wonderfully generous people have been since we put out a call for additional funding to keep my research going! Your donations have supported multiple online interviews, my attendance at two conferences (and plans for at least one more this year), and many talks and discussions at local venues as I've traveled during the spring. Many people have written in asking questions and I've continued to be able to provide resources and knowledge that have helped them make informed decisions about their healthcare choices. And of course, I've continued my research in between all the events. Deo gratias et Mariae!
What remains to do in this second half of 2024 is to finish the updated edition of my first book while juggling all the talks and conferences, so please keep that in your prayers - it's not an easy talks. I'm also starting a new apostolate called Simon's List, which you can check out at www.simonslist.org - there's not much there yet, but I hope to start adding lots of important content in the coming weeks and months.
In addition to work with the Kolbe Center and the new apostolate, I've continued to have health challenges throughout this year. I was diagnosed with a chronic medical condition last year, in addition to my regular struggles with an ankle injury that's refused to heal, and these have both have led to an additional burden of bills for doctor's visits and health interventions. With the blessing of the Kolbe Center, this campaign will stay open for at least a few months longer to continue to raise funds to meet some of those needs.
Thank you again for your support - I couldn't do this without so many wonderful people and so many fervent prayers!
