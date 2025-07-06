Pray for Pam Witt!

If you know Pam Witt, you know that she radiates warmth with her bright smile and engaging conversation. More significantly, her deep compassion for others has been evident for decades through her selfless service: providing meals, offering prayers, a listening ear, and loving care in any way needed.

Over the past fifteen years, life has presented Pam, her husband John, and their family with significant challenges, including two battles with cancer: first with their son Zach, and more recently, with Pam herself.

Diagnosed over four years ago with an aggressive triple-negative breast cancer, Pam underwent treatment that provided her with four precious years of relative health spent cherishing her children and grandchildren. Tragically, the cancer has returned and metastasized, creating a critical situation that requires immediate and ongoing treatment, including alternative therapies to support her body that are not covered by insurance.

Our primary request is for your prayers John and Pam deeply value your prayers as they navigate this journey together, believing and expecting God's full and total healing. Please join us in praying specifically for:

- Pam's physical comfort and nourishment - that she would be able to eat and keep food down as her body fights this battle

- John's strength and wisdom - as he serves as Pam's primary caretaker, that God would sustain him physically, emotionally, and spiritually

- supernatural, and miraculous healing - that the Lord would demonstrate His power through Pam's complete restoration, bringing Him all the glory

- Spiritual breakthrough and growth - for continued spiritual growth and breakthrough in their family during this season

As they focus on fighting this battle, John has stepped away from work to serve as Pam's primary caretaker. God has provided in abundant ways thus far, and they trust Him to continue to provide. Many friends have asked about ways to contribute during this season, so we have created this platform for those who feel led to give.

Any financial support would be received with deep gratitude and used directly for medical expenses and daily needs as John continues to care for Pam.

Thank you so much for your prayers and support!