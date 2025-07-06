Pray for Pam Witt!

Raised:
If you know Pam Witt, you know that she radiates warmth with her bright smile and engaging conversation. More significantly, her deep compassion for others has been evident for decades through her selfless service: providing meals, offering prayers, a listening ear, and loving care in any way needed.
Over the past fifteen years, life has presented Pam, her husband John, and their family with significant challenges, including two battles with cancer: first with their son Zach, and more recently, with Pam herself.
Diagnosed over four years ago with an aggressive triple-negative breast cancer, Pam underwent treatment that provided her with four precious years of relative health spent cherishing her children and grandchildren. Tragically, the cancer has returned and metastasized, creating a critical situation that requires immediate and ongoing treatment, including alternative therapies to support her body that are not covered by insurance.
Our primary request is for your prayers John and Pam deeply value your prayers as they navigate this journey together, believing and expecting God's full and total healing. Please join us in praying specifically for:
- Pam's physical comfort and nourishment - that she would be able to eat and keep food down as her body fights this battle
- John's strength and wisdom - as he serves as Pam's primary caretaker, that God would sustain him physically, emotionally, and spiritually
- supernatural, and miraculous healing - that the Lord would demonstrate His power through Pam's complete restoration, bringing Him all the glory
- Spiritual breakthrough and growth - for continued spiritual growth and breakthrough in their family during this season
As they focus on fighting this battle, John has stepped away from work to serve as Pam's primary caretaker. God has provided in abundant ways thus far, and they trust Him to continue to provide. Many friends have asked about ways to contribute during this season, so we have created this platform for those who feel led to give.
Any financial support would be received with deep gratitude and used directly for medical expenses and daily needs as John continues to care for Pam.
Thank you so much for your prayers and support!
Fervent prayers lifted for Pam and the family.
Pam and John, I continue to pray for healing, pain management and peace. God is able! Keep fighting! Love, Lynne
We are praying for you, John, Pam, and family. What joy fills our hearts when we reflect on the times of fellowship we have shared, and how we wish we lived closer so that we could still visit. Did we ever part company from you all without singing a hymn together, and did we ever say, “We’re leaving now” without visiting for another hour. We’re blessed to pray and help. God bless!
Sending love and lifting you all in prayer
Praying for you.
God knows your deepest needs as Isaiah said: “In all their affliction he was afflicted, and the angel of his presence saved them: in his love and in his pity he redeemed them; and he bare them, and carried them all the days of old.” Isaiah 63:9 Praying for your family
Sending my love and prayers for you all.
We are sending lots of love, hugs and prayers for you both…….❤️🫂🙏🏻
You are in our hearts and prayers.
Thinking of you and your family
Praying for you Pam! Believing with you that "He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ."-Philippians 1:6.
Praying. Carl. Witt's family has a special place in my heart.
Thank you for the specific requests and an opportunity to lift you up. We are praying for y'all. Edwin and Maureen Kohn
We are praying for strength and healing!
July 6th, 2025
Specific requests:
- physical relief and comfort
- inner peace/
- MIRACULOUS HEALING!!!!
Thank you for all your support on this long and hard journey.
June 30th, 2025
Thank you so much for all your gifts and prayers!
