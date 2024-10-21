Supporting Pablo Tobar Henry

Don Pablo is a visual artist who has been struggling with health and financial issues and needs medication to survive. Some years ago, he was a victim of a senior's scam and lost everything, including his home. As a result, he suffered a heart attack and other health complications. He was able to pay for his hospitalizations and medicine but this is not sustainable to pay for living expenses and medication. Without his medications, don Pablo will not live longer, and lately his health is deteriorating. I am pleading that we help him with funds for a year medication.

Don Pablo necesita apoyo para comprar sus medicinas. Ayudemos para un año de medicamentos. Gracias.