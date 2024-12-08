Justice for PS Studios Fighting Defamation and Fr

Help PS Studios Fight Back Against Defamation and Fraud

PS Studios has always prided itself on delivering high-quality services and creating a professional, trustworthy environment for our clients. Unfortunately, our reputation and business are under attack. L.O. & D.G. have not only publicly defamed us with false accusations but has also financially defrauded our studio through a fraudulent chargeback after receiving exactly what she paid for.

Her actions (L.O) have caused significant damage to our business, and we now face legal costs to defend ourselves, our team, and our integrity. Despite clear evidence proving our case, we are being forced to fight this battle to protect what we’ve built and to hold L.O. accountable for her harmful actions.

What Happened

- L.O. booked and paid for studio time. She received all files in full, directly in-studio, and accepted them as agreed.

- Despite receiving her files, she falsely claimed they were not delivered, and that they were bad quality (once she admitted she in fact had received the files) leading to defamatory posts on Twitter and baseless complaints to organizations like the BBB and the Arizona Attorney General.

- To further escalate her campaign, L.O. committed credit card chargeback fraud, causing additional financial harm to our business.

- The defamatory claims continue to damage our professional reputation, threatening the livelihoods of our team.

Why We Need Your Support

Legal battles are expensive, and L.O. malicious campaign has forced us to divert precious resources away from running our business. Your generous contributions will help us:

1. Cover mounting legal fees to fight defamation and fraud.

2. Clear our name and protect our hard-earned reputation.

3. Take a stand against malicious behavior that hurts small businesses.

How You Can Help

- Donate: Every contribution brings us closer to justice and sends a message that small businesses like ours deserve to be protected.

- Share Our Campaign: Help us spread the word by sharing this campaign with your network.

- Stand with Us: Join us in holding individuals accountable for actions that harm honest businesses.

This fight is bigger than just PS Studios. It’s about standing up for truth, integrity, and justice in a world where defamation and fraud can destroy livelihoods. With your help, we can protect our business and ensure accountability.

Thank you for standing with us in this difficult time. Together, we can fight back and come out stronger.