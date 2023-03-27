GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distributions are for:

Supporting single parents and families in need

and Financial relief for families seeking adoption or engaging in foster care

for families seeking or engaging in Promoting a healthy family unit from womb to tomb

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Pro-Life cause, nominate them on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $300 receive two tickets to our Giver Gala.