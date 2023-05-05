PRAY Billboard Mission

"On an Urgent Mission for CHRIST"



Our first PRAY Billboard in Martinsville, Indiana has 31,520 Vehicles seeing HIS Message daily, that is 11,504,800 vehicles per year. If 2 people were in the vehicle that would be 23,009,600 people viewing the PRAY Billboard in a year. This is the best way to reach souls for CHRIST.

We have placed PRAY Billboards across America in over 100 locations in 15 States with HIS WORD.

“ Write my answer on a billboard, large and clear, so that anyone can read it at a glance and rush to tell the others. "

- Habakkuk 2:2 (TLB)

