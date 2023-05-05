Monthly Goal:
USD $20,000
Total Raised:
USD $5,255
Raised this month:
USD $4,850
Campaign funds will be received by People for CHRIST - PRAY Billboard Mission
Help us Share HIS Message -
"PRAY -TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE" on Billboards
Our first PRAY Billboard in Martinsville, Indiana has 31,520 Vehicles seeing HIS Message daily, that is 11,504,800 vehicles per year. If 2 people were in the vehicle that would be 23,009,600 people viewing the PRAY Billboard in a year. This is the best way to reach souls for CHRIST.
We have placed PRAY Billboards across America in over 100 locations in 15 States with HIS WORD.
GIVE - For the Hope of JESUS CHRIST. No gift is too small, it all goes to win souls for CHRIST.
“Write my answer on a billboard, large and clear, so that anyone can read it at a glance and rush to tell the others."
- Habakkuk 2:2 (TLB)
PeopleforCHRIST.org
This is for one side of the I65 / 139 billboard for 2025 May the Lord use it as He wills!
Sowing the seeds of Salvation
