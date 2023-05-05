Campaign Image

PRAY Billboard Mission

Monthly Goal:

 USD $20,000

Total Raised:

 USD $5,255

Raised this month:

 USD $4,850

Campaign created by Nothing is to Big for GOD, Lisa Young, founder, servant

Campaign funds will be received by People for CHRIST - PRAY Billboard Mission

PRAY Billboard Mission

"On an Urgent Mission for CHRIST"

 Share the LIGHT of JESUS CHRIST 


 Help us Share HIS Message -

"PRAY -TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE" on Billboards

PRAY Billboard Mission is reaching people in mass to save America.

Our first PRAY Billboard in Martinsville, Indiana has 31,520 Vehicles seeing HIS Message daily, that is 11,504,800 vehicles per year. If 2 people were in the vehicle that would be 23,009,600 people viewing the PRAY Billboard in a year. This is the best way to reach souls for CHRIST.

"NOW I KNOW WHY THE LORD SAID BILLBOARDS."

We have placed PRAY Billboards across America in over 100 locations in 15 States with HIS WORD. 

GIVE - For the Hope of JESUS CHRIST.  No gift is too small, it all goes to win souls for CHRIST.


Write my answer on a billboard, large and clear, so that anyone can read it at a glance and rush to tell the others."

- Habakkuk 2:2 (TLB)

PeopleforCHRIST.org

PeopleforCHRIST.org

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 4800.00 USD
6 days ago

This is for one side of the I65 / 139 billboard for 2025 May the Lord use it as He wills!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Michael
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Sowing the seeds of Salvation

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo