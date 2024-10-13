Support Ireland

Support Ireland

In the march for Irish nationalism! 

We need your support to deliver our message to every doorstep in the local constituency, whether it’s through simple leaflets or party posters.

To save Ireland, we must invest in our cause achieving power requires funding, and together, we can make it happen. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us closer to reclaiming our country. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference, donate today and help us in this vital struggle. Thank you.


Mike Donoghue
€ 20.00 EUR
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 100.00 EUR
2 months ago

No part is too great or too small, no one is too old or too young to do something.

Tina
€ 50.00 EUR
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 250.00 EUR
2 months ago

Good luck Paddy

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
3 months ago

Good luck Paddy, you got this!

Yan
€ 10.00 EUR
3 months ago

Corey Mc Grath
€ 23.00 EUR
3 months ago

All For Ireland

Leigh de Paor
€ 30.00 EUR
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 5.00 EUR
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
3 months ago

2 Highfield Lawn
€ 5.00 EUR
3 months ago

Stephen
€ 10.00 EUR
3 months ago

