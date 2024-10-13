Support Ireland

Goal:
EUR €100
Raised:
EUR €623
Campaign funds will be received by Patrick Quinlan
In the march for Irish nationalism!
We need your support to deliver our message to every doorstep in the local constituency, whether it’s through simple leaflets or party posters.
To save Ireland, we must invest in our cause achieving power requires funding, and together, we can make it happen. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us closer to reclaiming our country. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference, donate today and help us in this vital struggle. Thank you.
No part is too great or too small, no one is too old or too young to do something.
Good luck Paddy
Good luck Paddy, you got this!
All For Ireland
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.