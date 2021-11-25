Help Praying Medic Fight Cancel Culture

Campaign funds will be received by Denise Hayes
Through articles, books, videos, and podcasts, Praying Medic teaches on God's kingdom. Cancel Culture has removed him from major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Online donations were disrupted due to the suspension of Paypal, Patreon, Payoneer, Venmo, and PopMoney accounts. It's getting more difficult to find reliable web hosting services that won't bow to cancel culture threats. While the forces of evil are determined to silence the voices of truth, your prayers and financial support through GiveSendGo will help Praying Medic continue to teach online. Thank you in advance! Your help is so appreciated.
JOIN MEDIC's TEACHING ONLINE: Praying Medic is broadcasting on the second Saturday of each month on Telegram at 1 pm Eastern. Replays are available on PrayingMedic.org along with free articles on healing, miracles, and faith.
We do not share your donor information but collect contact information for the purpose of sending out a year-end receipt from our nonprofit 508(c)(1)(a) organization. Donors may deduct contributions as provided in IRC 170(c)(3) of the U.S. Tax Code.
3 yrs my daughter and I study your books -we have seen a lot healing - but with my husband no movement- over last year he has lost 35 lbs he miserable pain over stomach -Dr drain fluid every 2 weeks belly - all tests clear - his disposition is cranky bc he in pain so much - I feel like I am beating my head against a wall if you have any insight - he knows the Lord
Thank you for your ministry. I have learned so much these past years. (Almost 5 years I think its been.) I'm amazed at the things I continue learning. So grateful too because of the people I can help now because of your ministry. Happy to become a monthly donor.
You have been such a blessing from my first awakening and onward - God & Q & what lies ahead. Blessed be the Name of the Lord, and thanks, Dave!
Thank you for all that you do
Thank you Dave and Denise for another year of great and live-changing prayer and information!
Dave I am happy to sow into this ministry on a regular basis, I really appreciate all that you are doing!!!
God Bless You Guys and Your Ministry! :)
Thank you for all you do. You are being a Bright Light. I LOVE your words and ways of talking about Jesus. GOD bless you.
Thank you so much for all that you do, encouraging others to find their identity in Christ and exercise our authority on the earth the way Jesus intended us too.
So sorry that I overlooked that my monthly support had somehow lapsed after 2023. I'm fixing that now. I love what you both do, Dave and Denise! God's richest blessings and protection over you and yours. Shirley K Johnson Mesa, AZ
Thank you so much for everything. You two inspire me to do greater things for and with God.
Thanks for your prayers Dave, things are a lot better so far!
Much love in Christ.
Much appreciation for your work.
Thank you for all your prayers and help for me and so many. Bless you both.
I know that “the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.” Hab. 2:14 There will be much healing on that day! But until then, thank you both for being obedient to the calling on your lives.
