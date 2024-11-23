Support for PJ

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $5,590
Campaign funds will be received by BARBARA Bradley
November 23, 2024
Hi my name is Bobi Bradley,
I don’t ask for anything for myself. My husband and I have always been givers and today we do not ask for us, nor do we want to be asking at all, unfortunately we have come to the place we are in need of asking Anyone that has a heart to give, to please help our son.
I will try to be brief, not being a writer I am sure you will think of ways I could make this sound better. Please bear with me. It is a VERY emotional & challenging time, where TIME is of the ESSENCE.
Our son has been HELD hostage in a 3-year divorce by attorneys. We, him, family, friends and those he doesn’t know have helped with what they could to assist us. The COST of this divorce is over $471,811.01 and counting. 90% of this has been paid by us, his parents. With no other option, we humbly ask, and thank you, in advance for your cheerful gift.
His 5th and very compassionate divorce attorney Alex had a Heart Attack on Nov. 5th, 2024, and died. The EVE of Custody hearing on the 13th & Divorce JURY TRIAL.19th-22nd. (GA & TX have Divorce Jury Trials).
His child was taken to FL by his wife, after she set him up in false allegations and tried to put him in prison for life and even used his child as a witness. Imagine how the child would have felt knowing her testimony may have put her best friend and father in jail for the rest of his life when she grows up (she was 11 at his Criminal Jury Trial) Alex was also his Trial Attorney for the Criminal Charges 5th criminal attorneys office so we have paid a total of 10 Attorneys involved…
After 90 days in jail on false allegations, wearing an ankle monitor 22 MONTHS, being banned from his home county and the county his ancestors helped to establish. 12 Citizens of Bulloch County found him NOT GUILTY on all Criminal Charges plus the 2 Felonies the DA decided to add because he would not plead guilty and take a plea deal for something he did not do. The JURY saw right through her scheme from the beginning. His friends and family and church family can vouch for his character.
It has been 965 days today that his child has been kept from her father and alienated (lied to and made to believe lies about her father that are not true) by her mother, and her family. His wife’s attorney has pointed her fingers at him for causing this 3-year delay, when in fact it is her holding up the divorce, He also has to pay her fees of $85k He has YET, to have a court date to be able to speak to the Judge to tell his story. He looks forward to his Jury Trial on this matter.
We have spoken to a few attorneys and will need $30,000.00 Retainer for the Custody & Jury Trial. If you have read this to this end, you must have an ear to hear and a heart to give. Thank you in advance to Anyone that will help us even with $5.00. All gifts of money will be appreciated as if it were a million dollars as every gift is very helpful. May the Good Lord Bless You for your outreach to our son. With a Grateful Heart, We Thank you, and appreciate all prayers also.
His Parents;
Bobi & Paul Bradley, Sr.
for PJ Bradley
https://www.psychiatrictimes.com
In its severest form, Parental Alienation is Child Psychological Abuse as listed in DSM-5.
January 5th, 2025
Update #6
January 5, 2025 PLEASE CONTINUE TO SHARE THIS POST: and Thank You
We wanted to say it again, to everyone who has prayed for us and/or given monetary no matter the amount of money or length of your prayers. We feel your prayers- We cherish your friendship, and your giving in our time of need. We Thank You for Sharing our need with others and giving of your time & prayers to help our family.
It was a very difficult Christmas again on December 25, 2024, without any contact with our granddaughter. I still see her as a 9-year-old child who worshipped the ground her daddy walked on. Her daddy and her were best buddies, fishing, hunting, visiting many trampoline parks, water slide parks, riding their boat out and camping on the beaches in the ocean and at Stone Mountain and playing in the snow there, Fearless, hanging upside down her first time riding a Zip Line in Helen, Ga. With no hands, eating chicken-mini’s with her dad on Saturdays, baking chocolate chip cookies & truffles, carving pumpkins, and playing in the tree house he built her. Riding in their side x side and going mud bogging. - Learning things only her daddy can teach her and giving her the LOVE only he can give as her Father-
It has been 1008 Days since PJ’s daughter was taken from his love. That’s 87,091,200 SECONDS- and that’s a lot of heartbeats in much pain. Please continue to pray and speak God’s word over PJ & his daughter. Your prayers, kindness, & generosity are very appreciated by us all.
To UPDATE you;
We have secured the divorce attorney I wished would could have found in 2022 and now must get her paid. Our heart breaks and hopes and prays, NO OTHER child/ren will be put through a DIVORCE with a parent that wants only to destroy their child/ren’s relationship with their other parent because they no longer want the family they chose. None of us are perfect, No Not One- No casting of stones, God is faithful and just to forgive us all, and cleanse us from all unrighteousness For we are NEW CREATIONS through the Blood of the Lamb and we are joint-heirs with Jesus. We have trusted him all of our lives to provide for all of our needs and we have always paid our debts, except the one we can’t- that He paid for us. We know that God loves a cheerful giver, and we THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH FOR YOUR SELFLESS SACRIFICiAL GIFTS FOR PJ IN HIS TIME OF NEED- and during your own financial hardships for some of you through Given,Send,Go & Paypal.
We Thank You again and again-
Sincerely,
Bobi & Paul
Bradley for PJ
December 5th, 2024
UPDATE#5 December 5, 2024 977 days without his daughter
Yesterday was a difficult day for me and I want to let each of you know how much you are appreciated for praying & sharing in our need. The Blessings from Give Send Go in addition to the ability to share a need on their site is, they will call you and pray over you & with you. Yesterday I needed that. They assign a Prayer Partner to call and pray with you and I was blessed with a precious sister in Christ who knew exactly how to pray over me yesterday. Please continue to share this need. If we ever helped you in anyway, I ask you to please remember that friends in need don’t like to ask, you just know they need a hand up and because you are blessed with love and compassion and you are a brother and sister in Christ, you find a need, and fill it. Every single dollar will help PJ to get a new attorney. None of the money we’ve spent has been for naught. Our precious granddaughter is worth an amount that can’t even be spoken….. Thank you for helping us to get this trial ended quickly for her sake. Thank you-
Bobi & Paul Bradley, Sr.
December 2nd, 2024
November 29th, 2024
Today was Thanksgiving, we hope your family had a good day enjoying your time together. For PJ, he has not had his child on any holiday since 4-4-22. His daughter has not had her father a part of her life, and his ability to parent her in 970 Days, 2 years, 7 months and 25 days, or 31 months and 25 days, A VERY LONG TIME, and only because of One Attorney, and of course a judge who had to sign off on anything she wrote and called it an order.
Many of you had PJ on your mind today and took the time to give. Thank you so much for your selfless act of kindness and may you be blessed bountifully. We tremendously appreciate every cent giving.
Thanks
PJ, Paul, & Bobi
November 27th, 2024
PJ, Paul, and I are grateful everyday and are counting our blessings for each of you. Thank you for your love and compassion to our son. We ask you to share his link and please encourage your friends and family to help PJ quickly.
Just a note: Daniel Penny, the U.S. Marine hero who was charged with murder trying to save citizens on a NYC subway used GiveSendGo and raised 3.2 Million dollars for his legal fees by a majority of $5.00 contributions. (Praise the good Lord above, he was also found innocent this week)
With every contribution given, we are very grateful for your compassion and sacrifice to help in such a time as this.
Thank you again,
PJ, Paul & Bobi
Today We have surpassed our 10% donation mark with the Paypal Contributions ~ thanks to all
November 26th, 2024
Thanks to you on this site we are at 8.7% raised and others have shared their contributions via Paypal, making our numbers even higher. Again, it's a humbling thing to see who your friends and families are that care about you and your child to give a $1 of the money God blesses them with and understands God's Principals. So let your light shine- Thank you again, to each of you that gave in the past as well.
Will send another update soon.
Thank you again for you kind and generous gifts of Love to our son.
