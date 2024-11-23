Support for PJ

November 23, 2024

Hi my name is Bobi Bradley,

I don’t ask for anything for myself. My husband and I have always been givers and today we do not ask for us, nor do we want to be asking at all, unfortunately we have come to the place we are in need of asking Anyone that has a heart to give, to please help our son.

I will try to be brief, not being a writer I am sure you will think of ways I could make this sound better. Please bear with me. It is a VERY emotional & challenging time, where TIME is of the ESSENCE.

Our son has been HELD hostage in a 3-year divorce by attorneys. We, him, family, friends and those he doesn’t know have helped with what they could to assist us. The COST of this divorce is over $471,811.01 and counting. 90% of this has been paid by us, his parents. With no other option, we humbly ask, and thank you, in advance for your cheerful gift.

His 5th and very compassionate divorce attorney Alex had a Heart Attack on Nov. 5th, 2024, and died. The EVE of Custody hearing on the 13th & Divorce JURY TRIAL.19th-22nd. (GA & TX have Divorce Jury Trials).

His child was taken to FL by his wife, after she set him up in false allegations and tried to put him in prison for life and even used his child as a witness. Imagine how the child would have felt knowing her testimony may have put her best friend and father in jail for the rest of his life when she grows up (she was 11 at his Criminal Jury Trial) Alex was also his Trial Attorney for the Criminal Charges 5th criminal attorneys office so we have paid a total of 10 Attorneys involved…

After 90 days in jail on false allegations, wearing an ankle monitor 22 MONTHS, being banned from his home county and the county his ancestors helped to establish. 12 Citizens of Bulloch County found him NOT GUILTY on all Criminal Charges plus the 2 Felonies the DA decided to add because he would not plead guilty and take a plea deal for something he did not do. The JURY saw right through her scheme from the beginning. His friends and family and church family can vouch for his character.

It has been 965 days today that his child has been kept from her father and alienated (lied to and made to believe lies about her father that are not true) by her mother, and her family. His wife’s attorney has pointed her fingers at him for causing this 3-year delay, when in fact it is her holding up the divorce, He also has to pay her fees of $85k He has YET, to have a court date to be able to speak to the Judge to tell his story. He looks forward to his Jury Trial on this matter.

We have spoken to a few attorneys and will need $30,000.00 Retainer for the Custody & Jury Trial. If you have read this to this end, you must have an ear to hear and a heart to give. Thank you in advance to Anyone that will help us even with $5.00. All gifts of money will be appreciated as if it were a million dollars as every gift is very helpful. May the Good Lord Bless You for your outreach to our son. With a Grateful Heart, We Thank you, and appreciate all prayers also.

His Parents;

Bobi & Paul Bradley, Sr.

for PJ Bradley

