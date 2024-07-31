HELP SHUT DARIEN GAP DOWN NOW!! BURNING EDGE II

THIS IS IT! SHUT DOWN DARIEN. STOP THE ALIEN INVASION AT ITS CHOKEPOINT: THE DARIEN GAP

After years of exposing the massive human invasion along the Darien Gap as THE main point for the migrant invasion paths to America, we are at perhaps the only point to shut it down. President Elect Trumps team reached out and asked for help, but refused to financially support it. Operations in Panama cost money. Your support for PHASE I of Operation Burning Edge forced the incoming administration to take notice and put feelers out to see if the Darien Gap can be closed. IT CAN and with support IT WILL. Easy to do, just needs funding.



The American people should not back down or believe that the incoming administration is going to fix the problems for them, especially in Panama at the Darien Gap. Too many NGOs making Billions of dollars, too much corruption.

Closing the Darien Gap and stopping the flood of migrant invaders at the critical chokepoint is not going to happen unless the American people help ensure it does. The best chance we have is to get on the ground and either fix it ourself or shine the spotlight on what they are not doing that they will be forced to do what they promised. Either way the DARIEN GAP will be closed.



LOOK WHAT YOUR SUPPORT HAS DONE ALREADY.

That is what your donations to date have had. A BIG IMPACT.



Operation Burning Edge PHASE I brought journalists, politicians, and researchers to hot zones like the Texas Border, Darien Gap, Taiwan, and elsewhere. What they saw with their own eyes shocked them and enabled them to go on shows like Tucker Carlson, Epoch Times, before Congressional Committees to make testimony, and hundreds if not thousands of ground truth podcasts and streaming shows on all platforms.



MILLIONS of people were fed facts that were denied them.



Thanks to your support.



Whistleblowers came forward from the illicit government supported human traficking program and were able to provide testimony that is creating legal court cases to bring the perpetrators to justice.



Thanks to your support.

It was so effective the extremist left wing disinformation paper, The New York Times, sent a team to attempt to smear the Operation Burning Edge crew and guests. They were caught and it backfired. Even more people were alerted to this critical chokepoint and what it means in the global invasion route to the USA. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/20/us/politics/migrants-darien-gap-biden-trump.html



But we are not done yet. This election year is already seeing an acceleration of the disruptions the Oligarch Globalists are pushing on the American people and those in the remaining free world. Big changes. Dangerous changes. Changes you need to be informed about.



The migrant invasion was PHASE I. PHASE II is even harder.



We need to shut down the Invasion Route at it's most vulnerable checkpoint: The Darien Gap. Let's hold the incoming administration at their word. Mark my words: If they don't live up to the rhetoric I WILL EXPOSE THEM. I work for the American people, NOT the politicians.



Please support OPERATION BURNING EDGE PHASE II: SHUT DOWN DARIEN Together we can get even more people to "combat multiply" the information dissemination and break the enslavement of the American mind.