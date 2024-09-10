Pietas 2024 Fundraiser

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $23,250
Campaign funds will be received by Pietas Classical Christian Inc.
Greetings! Pietas Classical Christian is a flourishing collaborative educational program in Brevard County, Florida. We are in our fourth year of operation and currently have two campuses: one is in Cocoa and the other is in Melbourne. By God's grace, we have grown exponentially over the last four years and presently have the privilege of teaching a total of close to 220 students about the richness of God's grace in Jesus Christ and the great Western Tradition inherited from our fathers through the ages.
Each year we hold a fundraiser to help us continue the good work God has begun. As a non-profit, we realize that raising funds is simply part of our institutional life for many reasons, but primarily to keep our tuition as low as possible without sacrificing the quality we pride ourselves on. This year we wanted to point out six specific resources your donation will help provide. Before listing them, we had a generous donor who pledged $10,000 as a match donation. This means that every dollar you donate will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10k.
Your donation will help us:
Please pass this around to your friends, family, neighbors, store clerks, the mailman, and anyone else you think could help us reach our goals! With your help, Pietas Classical Christian can deepen and widen its impact on Brevard County with the gospel of Jesus Christ for the glory of God and the good of our neighbors.
Lots of love to you always Sarai. We pray that your school and their staff and that they will have a successful campaign . Grandpa and Grandma
Love my grandkids
Thank you for all you do! We are blessed!
Thank you for all your hard work.
We are grateful and gratitudinal toward and for Pietas in this season and seasonal time. Thanks to full!
Pietas is such a blessing to our family! We are so thankful!
Thankful for Pietas!
Sending blessings!
Thank you! Gigi
