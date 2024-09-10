Pietas 2024 Fundraiser

Greetings! Pietas Classical Christian is a flourishing collaborative educational program in Brevard County, Florida. We are in our fourth year of operation and currently have two campuses: one is in Cocoa and the other is in Melbourne. By God's grace, we have grown exponentially over the last four years and presently have the privilege of teaching a total of close to 220 students about the richness of God's grace in Jesus Christ and the great Western Tradition inherited from our fathers through the ages.

Each year we hold a fundraiser to help us continue the good work God has begun. As a non-profit, we realize that raising funds is simply part of our institutional life for many reasons, but primarily to keep our tuition as low as possible without sacrificing the quality we pride ourselves on. This year we wanted to point out six specific resources your donation will help provide. Before listing them, we had a generous donor who pledged $10,000 as a match donation. This means that every dollar you donate will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10k.

Your donation will help us:

Offer competitive pay to source and retain talent. Our teachers and administrators are the most important part of PCC.

Improve and beautify our facilities.

Invest in systems that streamline our operations, which makes it easy for parents and students to communicate with teachers, track their academic and moral growth, simplify the enrollment and re-enrollment process, and pay tuition.

Purchase hymnals for morning chapel so our students and staff can sing the beautiful songs of the Christian tradition together and in harmony.

Establish our music program for the Cocoa campus and further develop and refine our program in Melbourne.

Provide funds to begin planning a third campus in the southern end of Brevard County.

Please pass this around to your friends, family, neighbors, store clerks, the mailman, and anyone else you think could help us reach our goals! With your help, Pietas Classical Christian can deepen and widen its impact on Brevard County with the gospel of Jesus Christ for the glory of God and the good of our neighbors.



