Supporting PANDAS Awareness Texas

Dear Supporters of PANS/PANDAS Families,

I’m writing to you on the behalf of the Texas leaders of PANS/PANDAS Awareness Texas.

We're excited to announce that PANDAS Awareness Texas is funding a broadcast campaign on KUT 90.5 FM (NPR) and KUTX 98.9 FM this month to create further awareness of this devastating and mostly unknown disorder that now affects 1 in 200 children nationally. The audience we are targeting are Medical Professionals, Texas Legislature during the current session, and, of course, PANDAS families and patients.

Both stations combined reach 1 in 3 central Texans, so it’s a huge reach and top of the radio ranker in the market - especially KUT News Austin’s NPR Station! They are also community-supported nonprofit public radio stations to boot.

As with most everything, we can’t do this alone. We are asking for your financial support to keep this campaign going and spread awareness of PANS/PANDAS with families everywhere. Are you able to commit $10, $100, $500, or more to spread awareness of PANS and PANDAS?

Will you consider supporting this PANS/PANDAS Awareness initiative and support for our annual October 9th PANS/PANDAS Awareness Day at the Capitol? Please see our website www.pandasawarenesstx.com for more information about PANS and PANDAS, diagnostic criteria, support resources, and available treatments.

This campaign is already making an impact with influencers, practitioners, and parents. We want to continue to spread awareness, educate, and offer resources to help many families in Texas suffering with PANS/PANDAS. Thank you for your support!







Sincerely,

PANDAS Awareness Texas





