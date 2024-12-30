Campaign Image

Owyn Clark's Study Abroad to Argentina

Raised:

 USD $175

Campaign created by Owyn Clark

Hi everyone! Its Owyn, and I’m excited to share that I’ll be heading to Buenos Aires, Argentina, on February 3rd to study abroad as part of my business degree. This experience is a fantastic opportunity to grow academically and personally while immersing myself in a vibrant new culture.


While I’ve secured a student loan to cover tuition and housing, I’m reaching out for support with everyday expenses like food, transportation, and other living costs. I plan to look for part-time work while abroad, but it may be challenging to find opportunities without a visa.


Any help you can provide—whether it’s a donation or sharing this campaign—would go a long way in helping me focus on making the most of this experience. Thank you so much for your support and generosity as I take on this new adventurers

Owyn Clark 

Recent Donations
Matthew Clarke
$ 75.00 USD
15 hours ago

Study hard

Sherry and John Clarke
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Enjoy the experience and STUDY!

Updates

Prayer Requests

