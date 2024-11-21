Supporting Lissa McLain

Our eldest sister and matriarch, Lissa just had to go through a pretty rough and unexpected surgery. A large benign mass was growing in her abdomen and was causing issues with several organs. The surgery was successful, but her recovery has not gone as well as planned. She’s not going to be able to work for awhile, struggling to cover everyday needs and ongoing bills and will have medical expenses forthcoming.

For those who don’t know Lissa, she is the oldest of 12 children, who she pretty much helped raise until she was 18. She then started her own family, raising 6 children into successful adults. She is selfless and would never ask for a penny. She has been a light and a rock in our family and it’s our turn to help her. If you can help financially, God Bless you! If not, please keep her in your prayers while she heals and gets through this rough patch.