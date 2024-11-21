Supporting Lissa McLain

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,490
Our eldest sister and matriarch, Lissa just had to go through a pretty rough and unexpected surgery. A large benign mass was growing in her abdomen and was causing issues with several organs. The surgery was successful, but her recovery has not gone as well as planned. She’s not going to be able to work for awhile, struggling to cover everyday needs and ongoing bills and will have medical expenses forthcoming.
For those who don’t know Lissa, she is the oldest of 12 children, who she pretty much helped raise until she was 18. She then started her own family, raising 6 children into successful adults. She is selfless and would never ask for a penny. She has been a light and a rock in our family and it’s our turn to help her. If you can help financially, God Bless you! If not, please keep her in your prayers while she heals and gets through this rough patch.
Love and support to you all
Steve and Moira's extended family
Sending love and positive thoughts for your full recovery.
We are thinking of you, Lissa! We love you and hope you feel better soon!
Get well soon 🙏
Keeping you in our prayers!
Wishing you a return of full health and peace Lissa
Out of respect for Erin Blackburn and her powerhouse family who has helped my family a few times along the way, I am sending this along. May God bless your beautiful big sister, especially at this Christmas season. We will remember her intentions in our Rosary! ~Paige + Fam
Prayers for a speedy recovery 🙏
December 16th, 2024
Hello family, friends and supporters!
Let me start by saying we appreciate everyone’s support for Lissa. We set a goal, but it was just throwing a dart because we really don’t know the full impact as of yet.
Without going into too much detail, Lissa had a pretty hard setback. She was more or less rushed to the hospital on Friday for what turned out to be an internal bleed. She was nearly incoherent when paramedics and was immediately put into the ICU and prepped for surgery. Ultimately they removed two sections of bowel. Surgery was successful in controlling the bleeds, but she’s in the hospital for a bit and recovery will be pushed out quite a ways.
Please continue to pray for her recovery and any continued help you are able to provide is greatly appreciated.
