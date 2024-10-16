Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Camp & Retreat Ctr

Our Lady of the Fields is a Catholic Camp & Retreat Center in Brighton, Michigan, that focuses on serving youth from Michigan Catholic parishes and schools.

To learn more about our Catholic Community, please watch the video above and click on "Read More"

just below!













Greetings & thank you for your time and interest!





Through our religious retreats and the active presence of the Holy Spirit, young souls are being won for Christ on a daily basis. We combine healthy outdoor recreation and fellowship with Mass, Adoration, Praise & Worship, and spiritual talks. Lives are being changed for the better at OLF. Some of our youth have even heard the call to a religious vocation while with us.





In order to keep our mission alive and thriving, we need your financial support.





Please review the giving options below to learn more about our particular needs.





Thank you and God bless you!





Sincerely yours in Christ,





Michael Hickey

Executive Director, Our Lady of the Fields Camp & Retreat Center

Brighton, Michigan

(248) 379-0943









OLF Annual Fund Categories





You may choose any of the following 10 categories and donate any amount you wish toward it. Just let us know in the donation message field your desired category of giving. Thank you!













1. Retreat “Camperships” Patron

Category Goal: $25,000. Any size donation toward this goal is greatly appreciated!

100% of your donation goes directly to subsidizing Catholic parishes and schools that want to come to an OLF retreat but can’t afford either the tuition, the transportation costs, or both. We have a long list of small rural and urban parishes that could use your help!





2. OLF Technology Patron

Category Goal: $5,000. Any size donation toward this goal is greatly appreciated!

Your donation would help maintain the OLF.camp website, our online subscriptions (like Constant Contact), software licenses (such as UltraCamp), and our online marketing efforts for one year.





3. Aqua Park & Waterfront Patron

Category Goal: $10,000. Any size donation toward this goal is greatly appreciated!

This gift would help pay for the annual set up and take down of our Aqua Park, repairs to inflatable elements, and annual maintenance on all our watercraft. A gift here would also go toward the continued beautification of our waterfront landscaping. The lake is a very popular spot at camp!





4. St. John the Baptist Lake Restoration Patron

Category Goal: $7,000. Any size donation toward this goal is greatly appreciated!

A donation to this category would go toward the annual state-approved treatment cost to remove invasive plant species from St. John the Baptist Lake.





5. High & Low Ropes Course Patron

Category Goal: $10,000. Any size donation toward this goal is greatly appreciated!

This total includes annual climbing equipment replacement, annual course inspection, and staff training for one year. The ropes course is our most popular activity and gives us so many wonderful opportunities to teach the campers about team work, creative problem solving, and positive communication. "High Ropes" elements at OLF include: Climbing Tower, Dual Ziplines, Vertical Playpen, Giant Swing, and our 10-event Continuous Belay Course.





6. Yearly Special Project Patron

Category Goal: $15,000. Any size donation toward this goal is greatly appreciated!

In 2025, we want to replace our dining hall chairs, which have become worn over the years. They need to be thanked for their tireless service and gently sent into a well-deserved retirement.





7. Camper Recreation & Program Equipment Patron

Category Goal: $45,000. Any size donation toward this goal is greatly appreciated!.

Donations to this category go directly toward maintaining and replacing everything related to camper recreation and programming needs, such as sports gear, audio & visual equipment, and leisure/casual games. This category is 100% devoted to making sure campers have a great time!





8. Camp Beautification Patron

Category Goal: $50,000. Any size donation toward this goal is greatly appreciated!

Taking care of 218 rolling, wooded acres is a tall order. A donation to this category would help to pay for all landscaping and grounds maintenance expenses for one year.





9. Facility Maintenance Patron

Category Goal: $30,000. Any size donation toward this goal is greatly appreciated!

Gifts to this vital category help keep OLF looking great and functioning at peak levels. Constant vigilance is required when you host thousands of young people every year! The decidedly un-glamorous, yet extremely important, areas supported by these gifts are plumbing improvements, electrical upgrades, HVAC maintenance, general building upkeep, and the like.





10. St. George Shrine Patron

Category Goal: $40,000. Any size donation toward this goal is greatly appreciated!

St. George's Shrine is our beautiful camp chapel that sits high up on a hill overlooking St. John the Baptist Lake, and it is at the heart of who we are, what we do, and why we do it. Donations to this category would help cover all utilities, maintenance, and repairs for one year.





BE SURE TO LET US KNOW IN YOUR DONATION MESSAGE WHICH CATEGORY YOU'D LIKE TO SUPPORT!





TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR LADY OF THE FIELDS CAMP & RETREAT CENTER, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT OLF.CAMP





WATCH OUR PODCAST "FRUITS FROM THE FIELDS" ON YOUTUBE AT: https://www.youtube.com/@OurLadyoftheFieldsCamp









Top 10 Reasons to Give to Our Lady of the Fields





Are you considering donating to Our Lady of the Fields Camp & Retreat Center? Here are 10 persuasive reasons to reassure you that your donation will go to very good use!





1, OLF hosts thousands of young Catholic students every year, providing them opportunities to encounter Jesus in a powerful way on retreat.





2. Through OLF retreats, our young people have the chance to engage with each other without video screens or other technology separating them. Just good, old-fashioned face-to-face contact. This in-person experience is excellent for their mental, emotional, and spiritual health.





3. Much of an OLF retreat happens outdoors. The youth get a chance to climb on our high ropes course, ride on our ziplines, scale our climbing tower, fly on our Giant Swing, hike around our private lake and through our forested trails. Many kids don’t often get the chance to be out in God’s glorious creation like this. At Our Lady of the Fields Camp, we offer the perfect place to encounter the Lord in nature.





4. The Holy Spirit finds a way to do important, life-changing work when young people are on retreat. Many of our participants have given their lives over to Christ while on an OLF retreat, and some have even heard the call to a religious vocation here.





5. All the time spent quietly in nature and in guided prayer gives our young people the much-needed chance for introspection, allowing them to explore their beliefs, values, and personal challenges in a supportive, Catholic environment.





6. In addition to growing closer to their peers, young people on retreat also have a chance to connect with caring adult leaders or mentors who can guide and inspire them on their faith journey.





7. OLF offers many chances for young people to engage in Christian service projects . Ideally geared toward high school students, we present an excellent opportunity for youth to both give back and pay forward the multiple blessings they have received from the Lord.





8. In a different way than normal school, retreat participants can learn valuable life skills such as teamwork, communication, and conflict resolution through group activities and discussions – all held within a Catholic-principled framework.





9. On an OLF retreat, there are several opportunities for youth to take on leadership roles in a safe and supportive environment. Many of our activities promote leadership skills, empowering youth to take active roles in their parish communities back home. The good work that happens at Our Lady of the Fields doesn’t just stay here!





10. Supporting Our Lady of the Fields Camp financially can enhance your own faith journey, as you are aligning your deeply-held values with your personal resources and activating a sense of Christian generosity.