Our Lady of Providence Medical is seeking to restore faithfully Catholic medical care for the NEPA community. We are in the process of establishing our commercial site at 1648 N Main Ave. Scranton PA 18510 and are a proud part of the St. Thomas More Parish community.

18510 is the poorest zip code in all of Northeastern Pennsylvania and our pending commercial site is located two properties away from the Providence Pregnancy Center and across the street from St. Thomas more Parish. Our Lady of Providence Medical actively supports the Providence Pregnancy Center, and Dr. Huffman is its board Vice-President.

The St. Thomas More parish community is Eucharistically centered and has been flourishing (see video) with multiple new community outreach initiatives to include the Providence Pregnancy Center, Maria Kaupas Academy, Marian Caskets, Divine Mercy for Youth, and Our Lady of Providence Medical.

OLP Medical currently has one Internal Medicine physician and one Nurse Practitioner. Our goal is to eventually recruit Ob/Gyn and Pediatric providers, but we need to get into our commercial office first!

We are in dire need of funds to get up and running to renovate and beautify the property. We specifically need $15,000 for a new parking lot, $10,000 for porch repair, and $8,000 for new walks and a wheelchair ramp.

For simplicity, we are currently structured as an LLC and donations are not tax-deductible. Please pray for us as we discern the best business structure path forward in this regard. If you are experienced, able, and willing to help us take on the task of transforming into a non-profit or even just setting up a non-profit charitable patient fund, please reach out to us!

Please help us as we seek to restore faithfully Catholic medicine for the NEPA community and provide for those in need of our services.

In Gratitude,

Our Lady of Providence Medical












