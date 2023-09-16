Support Orthodox Christians ProLife

Goal:
Campaign funds will be received by Orthodox Christians Pro-Life
Orthodox Christians Pro-Life hold regular prayer services near abortuaries, to provide education on the issue of abortion and to assist those in crisis pregnancies.
Learn more about our activities at orthochristian.com/154111.html
We need new donations for:
1. Providing help to those in crisis pregnancy situation
2. Helping for families with newborn babies
3. Printing fliers and educational leaflets and mailing them to parishes
4. Advertising anti abortion values
5. Paying for our storage unit (more than $100 a month)
6. Covering rallies and prayer services expenses (taxi and others)
7. Web domain and website constructor (more than $500)
8. Our nonprofit email ($78 a year)
9. Business bills (telephone and others)
December 30th, 2024
On Saturday, December 28 our ward, a single mom of 4, came to our prayer service with the children. His Eminence Archbishop Michael has welcomed them with love and prayers. Watch this short video!
We’ve given them Christmas gifts. Please support our ministry. With your help we would do more! Thank you!
Have a blessed Nativity and Happy New Year!
December 28th, 2024
We have received toys, pillows and blankets to give it to a single mother of 4 today! We can provide with more help if we have more resources. Please support our work with your donation. Be a part of the ministry!
Thank you!
December 23rd, 2024
Today we ordered Christmas gifts for children of a single mother, which we’ve been helping for more than a year. We also ordered for them pillows and blankets, because they need it. We’ve paid $247.16. We’re asking you to donate right away so we can save more children and they will celebrate Christmas then. And we can provide with more help if we have more resources. Be a part of the ministry!
Thank you!
All donations are fully tax-deductible.
‼️History of our charitable work ➡️ https://t.me/OCLifeNY/2829
December 18th, 2024
Our next prayer service is on Archbishop Michael’s schedule! ☦️
🌐 Check it out at the diocesan website!
Support our fight for life with your donation - we need your help to continue our ministry in 2025.
Thank you and God bless you!
All donations are fully tax-deductible.
December 13th, 2024
Donate before 2024 ends so we can save babies in 2025!
December 7th, 2024
Today we helped a single mother of four, who lives in a shelter, to get diapers and other supplies. Thanks to Sisters of Life (Roman Catholics) who provided with those items, this mother and her children now have at least something of what they need. Our help was ordering uber to deliver those items from Sisters of Life to the shelter. The reason why we post it - you can see how your donations work, and we ask you to donate right away so we can do more. Of course, we remember of the God’s words: “But when thou doest alms, let not thy left hand know what thy right hand doeth”, and as we think it applies to us when we give alms individually, so those of you who want to donate secretly can find an option for this, and when it comes to work of an organisation, we have to share what we do so everyone can understand how donations work. God bless you.
November 14th, 2024
Good morning, our fellow pro-life supporters ☀️
In this update I’d like to share this you the story that was posted on social media less than a day ago. This story is an example, which proves importance of our fight for life. Please read it, and if you can - give today so we can do more. God bless you.
- On behalf of Orthodox Christians Pro-Life,
Dimitri Baranov
***
My name is Tiffany. I was conceived through r@pe. I honestly don’t talk about it much as I am still processing and healing from the revelation of it just a few years ago. I’m not writing this to have some political debate so please don’t use the comments to argue your views, that’s not what this is about. Today I feel compelled to tell this part of my testimony. I know that there is a girl reading this who is in the valley of decision, you find yourself in a situation you don’t feel ready for. I want to put a face to what some people say is a justifiable exception and I want you to know I’m more than that. My life mattered then and it matters now. It hasn’t always been easy but my life has purpose. So does your baby’s, give them the chance to fulfill their God given destiny 🙏
November 8th, 2024
Dear friends,
As you probably know on November 5, in 11 states right to life was on the ballot, and in 4 states life won: Florida, Nebraska, South Dakota voted against pro-abortion amendments, and West Virginia voted to prohibit euthanasia. We wanted to share with you this VIDEO to celebrate these victories. We have a lot of work ahead to make all the 50 states and US territories pro-life. Please, don’t think that it’s impossible for with God all things are possible. We have been working hard to spread the word before elections, and we held street events in New York to make sure as many people as possible know what they are offered voting for. Visit our social media to see more information about our work.
We need your support to do more! Thank you and God bless you!
X (Twitter)
October 3rd, 2024
ORTHODOX PRO-LIFE SOCIETIES SCHEDULE PRAYER SERVICES IN NEW YORK AHEAD OF ABORTION RIGHTS BALLOT
September 28th, 2024
Today we had another event by planned parenthood in Manhattan — VIDEO
Please, keep supporting our witness for life!
September 16th, 2024
August 16th, 2024
Our next prayer service by a so called “abortion facility” is scheduled for August 24. Support our witness for life. And join us in person if you are in NYC area.
July 22nd, 2024
Please watch this short video, and if you believe that street witness is important - donate right away. We need your help. Thank you.
July 20th, 2024
On Friday, July 19 with the blessing of Their Eminences Metropolitan Nicholas and Archbishop Kirill of the ROCOR Fr. Mark Hodges, a cleric of the Western American Diocese served the moleben for an end to abortion in Manhattan. Thank you to Fr. Mark for protecting the unborn. Help us do more. Thank you!
➡️ VIDEO
June 29th, 2024
Follow the link to watch the video. If you believe that our work is important - please consider to donate right away. We need your support.
June 28th, 2024
While this video lasts at least 2 children are killed by abortion ⬅️ Watch the video
June 25th, 2024
Let’s make America pro-life again!
June 21st, 2024
We’re going to hold a prayer service this Saturday and 2 days later ann event to mark the second anniversary of the overturning Roe next Monday. We’ve paid NYPD to obtain sound device permits.
Thank you all who help us! We will need some help to cover transportation to deliver our materials to the events.
June 21st, 2024
❗️ We’re about to mark the second anniversary of the overturning Roe. 2 years ago we witnessed to the truth in front of pro-murder crowd by a court building in Manhattan
🙌 Support our peaceful fight for life!
June 1st, 2024
We stand up to evil. Be a part of the movement. Support our work.
May 26th, 2024
Our pro-life witness yesterday
May 22nd, 2024
We’ve just obtained a sound device permit from the NYPD so those who “terminate pregnancies” will hear our voice this Saturday 💪
Permit fee was $45. That’s the amount we pay every time. Thank you all for supporting our work! God bless you!
May 20th, 2024
3 years ago in May of 2021 we protected children’s lives with Archbishop Michael of the OCA by the ParkMed abortuary.
In May of 2022 we came to ParkMed again, this time with Fr. Peter of the Georgian Church.
A year ago in May of 2023 we defended life with Fr Zosimas of the ROCOR by the Eastside Gynecology abortuary.
This May of 2024 we will protect lives by the Brooklyn Abortion “Clinic”.
Our event is scheduled for this Saturday, May 25.
☦️ Strengthen the pro-life voice of the Orthodox Church with your support and involvement!
May 13th, 2024
☦️ Orthodox Christians Pro-Life have donated $150 to this couple, which lost almost everything after tornado 🌪️
👶 They are anticipating the arrival of their first child in June.
💡Jenna is an inspirational pro-life blogger, check out her page 🌐 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081192684342&mibextid=LQQJ4d
❗️We wish we could contribute more than $150, but our nonprofit is in extreme need of funds. Help us do more!
‼️ Please donate to our fundraiser as well.
April 17th, 2024
Our ward mom K.’s son is in the ICU.
We need your assistance to help mothers in need!
April 15th, 2024
Today we had a prayer service in the very center of Midtown Manhattan on the steps of New York Public Library.
If you didn’t donate this month, please consider to contribute right now. We need your support!
April 9th, 2024
We’re very thankful to all who support our work! Our next event is this Sunday evening in Midtown Manhattan on the steps of New York Public Library. Please keep supporting our fight for life - your contribution makes a difference!
April 8th, 2024
Happy Monday! Our ward K. has shared with us new pictures of her children after receiving new beds - thanks to your kindness and generosity!
April 3rd, 2024
Today we ask everyone to consider donating to support our fight for life❗️
Almost everyone can contribute, and we ask you to be included in the movement through this. 🤝
We urgently need your support to keep our activities alive. Our next street event is on the 14th.
March 31st, 2024
Yesterday Fr. William Bennett led our prayers for an end to abortion by a “clinic” ParkMed in Manhattan.
Our prayer services require funds to deliver our signs to the event and back to the storage, we have to order taxi for this purpose. Also, on the 1st of every month we have to pay for a storage unit more than $100.
March 26th, 2024
Check out this news article! https://orthochristian.com/159313.html
March 14th, 2024
We’ve paid $45 for a sound device permit for our next street event.
‼️ Please consider to support our work with your donation. We have to reach out to people before they vote on abortion rights in November.
March 6th, 2024
On November 5 New York will have abortion rights on a ballot. We have to reach out to people right away to educate them on reality of abortion. That’s why we’ve ordered 5 new signs that we’re going to use this Sunday on the streets of New York. You can see 1 of the signs in the picture attached, and 4 more we’ve just weren’t able to attach since it’s allowed only 1 picture. Thanks to your support we were able to order signs, and also t-shirts - we paid $730 for it. Also, we donated $300 to the Diocese of NY and NJ of the OCA since His Eminence Archbishop Michael often comes to serve the molebens by abortion “clinics” - we’re so grateful for this and we have to cover at least gas and parking expenses with this small contribution of $300.
We have to be prepared to keep educating people before voting on making abortion a constitutional right in New York. Please consider to support our work right now so we can plan other activities, including traveling upstate and to Long Island. Thank you!
February 22nd, 2024
Mom K., which we help to, has shared a photo of her twin boys. They still need our help!
February 17th, 2024
Watch the video of Archbishop Michael’s sermon by planned parenthood in Manhattan today
Thank you for your support! We’re preparing another event with new signs.
