Help Orphans Lepers and Widows

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,000
Total Raised:
USD $1,798
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Mark Bryngelson
Dear Friends,
I have been supporting for 10 years and got know them as personal friends two Holy Spirit filled ministers in India that could use regular help. They minister in some very poor areas of India which leaves them with very little resources to supply much need. Pastors Kongala and Sukamar minister in areas far from each other, but, do the same work. They Preach the gospel, house and school orphans, help sick people like lepers, and teach widows new skills like sewing. Pastor Kongala (pictured) runs a orphanage of 40-60 children. Its a lot of work, but, a labor of love. Pastor Sukamar has been building small churches and opening day care centers in the poor villages around his area. The beautiful thing about helping them, is the personal relationship I have developed them over the years. You can too. If you could move your heart to give something each month you would feel the love and encouragement in your life just like what you cause them to feel when you give to them. Also, you would be fulfilling Jesus' request to help orphans and widows, which would make our Savior happy. Lets stand in the gap together. Dr. Mark thanks you. You can visit Pastor Kongala's website at www.blessindia.org
Sending prayers of healing and peace to you and everyone who is affected, we keep you in our thoughts!
God bless!
October 30th, 2024
Vijaya Kongala informed me today that the children are low in food. This is a regular problem due to not enough donations. However The Lord does provide. Please help with anything you can. Your money goes further in India.
Mark
October 23rd, 2024
Pastor Michael Kongala has recovered as much as he can from a misfortunate reaction to medications for his diabetes. He was paralyzed in his lower half and has had to learn to walk again. He is walking but with a walker and is ready to go home, but, he is not allowed to till he pays most of his bill. He needs three thousand dollars at least to release him from the hospital. This is the way they do things over there. Please, anyone could be generous and donate to help him get our of hospital jail, that would be great.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.