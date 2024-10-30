Help Orphans Lepers and Widows

Dear Friends,

I have been supporting for 10 years and got know them as personal friends two Holy Spirit filled ministers in India that could use regular help. They minister in some very poor areas of India which leaves them with very little resources to supply much need. Pastors Kongala and Sukamar minister in areas far from each other, but, do the same work. They Preach the gospel, house and school orphans, help sick people like lepers, and teach widows new skills like sewing. Pastor Kongala (pictured) runs a orphanage of 40-60 children. Its a lot of work, but, a labor of love. Pastor Sukamar has been building small churches and opening day care centers in the poor villages around his area. The beautiful thing about helping them, is the personal relationship I have developed them over the years. You can too. If you could move your heart to give something each month you would feel the love and encouragement in your life just like what you cause them to feel when you give to them. Also, you would be fulfilling Jesus' request to help orphans and widows, which would make our Savior happy. Lets stand in the gap together. Dr. Mark thanks you. You can visit Pastor Kongala's website at www.blessindia.org

